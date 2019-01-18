Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Pipeline Insights, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The market opportunity of bispecific antibodies is estimated to surpass US$ 8 Billion by 2025 driven by application of existing commercially available bispecific antibodies to other multiple indications and increasing regulatory approvals from developing and developed markets. Currently, there are 2 bispecific antibodies (HEMLIBRA and Blincyto) commercially available in the market with combined sales of less than US$ 1 Billion in 2018.

The market for bispecific antibodies is quiet bright as they are the new emerging trends in the market. BsAbs due their specificity are gaining a lot of interest from multiple stake holders from the pharmaceutical industry. Now with the improved technology, monoclonal antibody therapy witnessed a drastic transition and is becoming more acceptable due to its site specific approach. They have become a critical component of clinical treatment procedure for a variety of indications.



Therapeutic antibodies in various segments have made the transition from human conception to clinical reality over the past two decades and reached from labs to bedside of the patients. Now, many of mAbs are being tested as adjuvant or first-line therapies to determine their efficacy in improving survival. The market is no doubt flourishing and is sure to increase many folds as with due acceptance of clinicians and patients due to their targeted effect.



Currently, there are more than 200 bispecific antibodies in the clinical trials and this number is further expected to increase in coming years driven by research and development and the favorable commercial success to 2 bispecific antibodies available in the market. Most of bispecific antibodies are being developed for the treatment of multiple cancers followed by infectious disease, CNS disorders, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. The future for the research and development of bispecific antibodies remains highly progressive and profitable option driven by the fact that increasing number of big and small pharmaceutical companies are allocating their resources and are collaborating with other stake holders of the industry.

Global Bispecific Antibody Market, Drug Sales & Clinical Pipeline Insight 2025 Report Highlights:

Applications of Bispecific Antibodies

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Overview: Drug & Market Sales

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity: US$ 8 Billion by 2025

US & Japan Market Share Opportunity: >40% by 2025

Bispecific Antibody Clinical Pipeline: 224 Drugs

Commercially Available Bispecific Antibody: 2 (HEMLIBRA & Blincyto)



Key Topics Covered:



1. History of Monoclonal Antibodies



2. Overview of Bispecific Monoclonal Antibody



3. Mechanism Of Action Of Bispecific Antibody

3.1 Trifunctional Antibody: Catumaxomab (Removab)

3.2 Blinatumomab



4. The Design & Engineering of IgG like Bispecific Antibodies

4.1 Quadroma (Hybrid Hydromas) Approach

4.2 Knobs Into Holes Approach

4.3 CrossMab Approach

4.4 Dual-Variable-Domain Immunoglobulin Approach



5. The Design & Engineering of Small Bispecific Antibodies

5.1 Bispecific Diabodies

5.2 Bispecific T-Cell Engager Antibodies (BiTEs)



6. Advantage of Bispecific Antibodies upon Monospecific Monoclonal Antibodies



7. Applications of Bispecific Antibodies

7.1 BsMAb for Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

7.1.1 Diagnosis of Bacterial Infections

7.1.2 Diagnosis of Viral Infections

7.2 BsMAb for Cancer Diagnostic

7.3 BsAbs Blocking Signaling Pathways

7.4 BsAbs Targeting Tumor Angiogenesis

7.5 Specific Delivery of Effector Compounds to Targets

7.6 Bispecific Antibodies & Gene Therapy

8. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Overview

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.1.1 Catumaxomab (Removab)

8.1.2 Blinatumomab

8.1.3 Duligotumab

8.1.4 SAR 156597

8.2 Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline Overview



9. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Dynamics

9.1 Favorable Market Parameters

9.1.1 Target Patient Base

9.1.2 Severity Of The Disease

9.1.3 Unavailability Of Completely Curing Drugs

9.1.4 Side Effects of the Existing Drugs

9.1.5 Specificity of Monoclonal Antibodies in Targeting Cancer Cells

9.2 Commercialization Challenges

9.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

9.2.2 Long Duration of Research & Development

9.2.3 Clinical Trial Timeline

9.2.4 High Cost for Research & Development



10. Global Bispecific Antibody Market Future Prospects



11. Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

11.1 Research

11.2 Preclinical

11.3 Phase-I

11.4 Phase-I/II

11.5 Phase-II

11.6 Phase-III



12. Marketed Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

12.1 Emicizumab (HEMLIBRA)

12.2 Blinatumomab (Blincyto)



13. No Development Reported & Discontinued Global Bispecific Antibodies Clinical Pipeline by Company, Indication & Phase

13.1 No Development Reported

13.2 Discontinued

13.3 Market Withdrawal



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Ablynx

14.2 Adimab

14.3 Affimed Therapeutics

14.4 Amgen

14.5 AstraZeneca (MedImmune)

14.6 Chugai Pharmaceutical

14.7 Eli Lilly

14.8 EMD Serono

14.9 Emergent BioSolutions

14.10 Genentech

14.11 Genmab

14.12 Immunomedics

14.13 Jounce Therapeutics

14.14 MacroGenics

14.15 Merus

14.16 Neovii Biotech

14.17 NovImmune SA

14.18 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals

14.19 Pieris

14.20 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

14.21 Roche

14.22 Sanofi



