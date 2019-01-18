Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Report 2018 - Global Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.



Some of the factors such as rise in terrorism and hostile activities, increasing swap reduction in military vehicles, rising number of terror organizations and growing demand for commercial aircraft windows and windshields are driving the market growth. However, restricted on-vehicle network capabilities are some of the factors hindering the market growth.



Armored vehicles include land combat and transportation vehicles used by services land forces for operations such as transporting cargo and military personnel and operating in active combat. These vehicles hold the country's military forces and also act as a safe means for dealing with the present state of violence.



By Vehicle type, armored fighting vehicle segment is leading the market over the forecast period. The vehicle protected by the strong defensive covering made of metal and used in battle and armed with weapons, suspicious capabilities and tactical offensive.



Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest market share in which United States is dominating the region due to the large base of armored military vehicles and rise of ISIS and the active involvement of the U.S. troops in many other parts of the world.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market, By Amour Level Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rifle

5.3 Mine Resistant

5.4 Light Armored

5.5 Armor Piercing Rifle



6 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market, By Design

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tracked Armored Vehicles

6.3 Wheeled Armored Vehicles



7 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market, By Vehicle Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Tactical Truck

7.3 Mine-Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP)

7.4 Main Battle Tanks (MBT)

7.5 Light Protected Vehicle (LPV)

7.6 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV)

7.7 Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV)

7.8 Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC)

7.9 Armored Recovery Vehicle

7.10 Armored Fighting Vehicle

7.11 Other Vehicle Types



8 Global Armored Vehicles Upgrade and Retrofit Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 AM General

10.2 BAE Systems plc

10.3 CMI Group

10.4 Diehl Defence

10.5 Elbit Systems Ltd

10.6 FNSS Savunma Sistemleri

10.7 General Dynamics Corporation

10.8 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

10.9 MKU

10.10 Oshkosh Defense

10.11 Palbam

10.12 Rheinmetall AG

10.13 RUAG Group

10.14 Sabiex International

10.15 Textron Inc.

10.16 Thales SA



