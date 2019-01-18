CPI Aerostructures to Participate at the Noble Financial Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (“CPI Aero” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: CVU) today announced that management is scheduled to present at NobleConXV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM ET. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.



/EIN News/ -- Investors will be able to download management's PowerPoint presentation and access a high-definition, video webcast of the presentation the following day via the Event Calendar section of CPI Aero's corporate website . The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services. CPI Aero is included in the Russell Microcap® Index.

The above statements include forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in CPI Aero's SEC reports, including CPI Aero's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and Form 10-Q for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2018, June 30, 2018 and September 30, 2018. CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contact: Vincent Palazzolo

Chief Financial Officer

CPI Aero

(631) 586-5200

www.cpiaero.com Investor Relations Counsel:

LHA

Sanjay M. Hurry/Jody Burfening

(212) 838-3777

cpiaero@lhai.com

www.lhai.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.