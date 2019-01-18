BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 28, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2019
/EIN News/ -- Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:
|
Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|0.053
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|0.041
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|0.094
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.029
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|0.089
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|0.038
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|0.044
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|0.052
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|0.078
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|0.066
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|0.070
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|0.063
|Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF
|DXB
|0.042
|Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|DXC
|0.040
|Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF
|DXO
|0.057
|Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF
|DXP
|0.072
|Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|DXV
|0.041
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.040
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|0.074
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|0.053
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.043
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.046
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|0.083
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.045
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|0.042
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|0.091
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|0.063
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|0.087
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|0.097
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|0.036
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|0.044
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|0.066
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|0.066
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.056
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|0.087
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|0.065
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|0.069
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|0.069
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|0.044
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.071
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|0.054
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|0.046
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|0.049
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|0.044
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|0.057
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|0.034
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|0.050
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|0.082
Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF
The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:
|
Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($)
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|0.066
BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 25, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com
