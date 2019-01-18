BlackRock® Canada Announces January Cash Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the January 2019 cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record of a fund on January 28, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:







Fund Name







Fund Ticker Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.053 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.041 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.094 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.029 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.089 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.038 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.052 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.078 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.066 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.070 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.063 Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.042 Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.040 Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.057 Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.072 Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.041 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.040 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.074 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.053 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.043 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.046 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.083 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.045 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.042 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.091 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.063 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.087 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.097 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.036 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.044 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.066 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.066 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.056 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.087 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.065 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.069 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.069 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.044 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.071 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.054 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.046 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.049 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH 0.044 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.057 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.034 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.050 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.082

Estimated January Cash Distributions for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF

The January cash distributions per unit for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF are estimated to be as follows:







Fund Name

Fund Ticker Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit ($) iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.066

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about January 25, 2019, which will provide the final amounts for the iShares Premium Money Market ETF.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



