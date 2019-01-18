Harsco Enters Multiyear Contract With JSW Steel to Support Its Dolvi, Maharashtra Steel Plant

CAMP HILL, Pa., Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) announced today that its Metals & Minerals division has entered into a multiyear contract with JSW Steel, India’s largest steel exporter, to provide a range of mill services. The 10-year agreement commences in September.



Under the multiyear contract, Harsco will provide JSW Dolvi with on-site slag handling services including under-furnace digging, ladle wrecking, and hot slag transport. These services are directly linked to active steel production and critical for plant operations. Harsco has been providing these essential mill services for more than 100 years, operating today on more than 145 sites in 32 countries.

“We are delighted to expand on our positive relationship with JSW,” said Harsco Metals & Minerals Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell. “Our partnership has strengthened over the past several years, and we look forward to delivering continued value-added solutions and innovation to operations at the Dolvi site.”

“JSW would like to utilize the worldwide expertise of Harsco in handling hot slag for a safe and efficient operation at our Dolvi Maharashtra facility as we continually improve our steel production,” said Ratnaprasad Alturi, Senior Vice President, JSW Steel, Ltd.

About JSW Group

JSW Group™ (www.jsw.in) is India’s largest steel exporter, shipping to more than 100 countries in five continents. Over the last 35 years, it has been at the forefront of science and cutting-edge technology in the steel industry. Driven by research and innovation, JSW has opened the gateway to self-reliance and sustainability. Starting with a single plant in 1982, it is now India’s leading manufacturer of high-grade steel products. With plants in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, JSW has the capacity to produce 18 tons per annum (MTPA).

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a diversified industrial company providing a range of onsite services and engineered products to the global steel, energy and railway sectors. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

Harsco’s Metals & Minerals division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at more than 140 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-m.com to know more.

