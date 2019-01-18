HelpAge International awarded nearly 2 million Euro funding from German government for humanitarian and health work

HelpAge International’s Tanzania office has been awarded nearly 2 million Euros in funding from the German government, it was announced today.

This new funding includes 1.6 million Euros from the German Federal Foreign Office for vital work to support people with specific needs in and around the Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps, and 375,000 Euros from the Germany Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development to extend the successful Better Health for Older People project in Morogoro.

The 1.6 million Euros funding will be used to support People with Specific Needs in Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps and the host communities. It will reach an estimated 175,000 people, and cover areas including:

Improving community-based protection and psychosocial support

Increasing access to appropriate rehabilitation services and to ensure PSN and women carers have increased income security;

Improving coordination among stakeholders to strengthen protection for and inclusion of host communities.

The 375,000 Euros funding for supporting the Better Health for Older People project in Morogoro, will be focused on increasing access to preventive, diagnostic, treatment and follow-up services for non-communicable diseases. The project is implemented by HelpAge International Tanzania in collaboration with Morogoro Older Peoples Organisation (MOREPEO), reaching an estimated 9,600 families in 320 villages across all eight districts of Morogoro.

Both projects are co-funded with HelpAge German and HelpAge International to bring about over 2 million Euros total funding.

German Ambassador to Tanzania, Dr. Detlef Wächter, commended Tanzania for its welcoming refugee policy over the last decades and stressed the importance of continuous support for refugees in the camps in Western Tanzania and surrounding host communities. “With this support we target people with specific needs, whose situation is often neglected. It is important that both, the refugees as well as the host communities’ benefit from our support.”

Smart Daniel, HelpAge International’s Tanzania Country Director, said: “We warmly thank the government and people of Germany for their support. The funds will be efficiently used as planned to improve our humanitarian support to People with Specific Needs in Mtendeli and Nduta Camps, and for strengthening the health and care services for older people in Morogoro. We also appreciate our Government of Tanzania for the conducive environment it has created to embrace these programmes, and the support we continue to receive from various ministries.”



