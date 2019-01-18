$2.5+ Billion Furfural Derivatives Market - Global Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furfural Derivatives - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Furfural Derivatives market accounted for $1.62 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.56 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.2%



Growing demand for pharmaceutical industry, increasing usage of derivatives food and beverage sector, demand for bio-based products and rising awareness among consumers are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, environmental issues are hindering the market growth.



Furfural is a solvent formed by the acid hydrolysis of pentosan, which are present in biomasses such as bagasse, corn cobs, rice hulls, and oats hulls. It can be shaped by using easily available raw materials in large quantities. Furfural derivatives have gained impetus as possible chemicals for the manufacture of biochemical and biofuels. It is the most frequently produced industrial chemical.



Based on End User, plastics segment is anticipated to rise during the forecast period due to the increasing implementation of polymers and rising usage of agrochemical and plastic industries in developing economies. By geography, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow with the largest market share during the forecast period and the growth of this region can be attributed to the rapid growth of pharmaceuticals industries and rise in industrialization in countries such as India and China.



What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Furfural Derivatives Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Furoic Acid

5.3 Tetrahydrofurfuryl Alcohol (THFA)

5.4 2, 5-Furandicarboxylic Acid (FDCA)

5.5 Furfuryl Alcohol

5.5.1 Succinic Acids

5.5.2 Levulinic Acid

5.5.3 Furfurylamine

5.5.4 2-Methyltetrahydrofuran (2-MeTHF)

5.6 Other Products

5.6.1 Methane

5.6.2 Amine

5.6.3 Methyl Tetrahydrofuran (MeTHF)

5.6.4 Poly Tetrahydrofuran (poly THF)

5.6.5 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)



6 Global Furfural Derivatives Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Agriculture

6.3 Agrochemicals

6.4 Food & Beverages

6.5 Industrial Chemicals

6.6 Paints And Coatings

6.7 Pharmaceuticals

6.8 Plastics

6.9 Refineries

6.10 Resins

6.11 Pesticides

6.12 Other End Users



7 Global Furfural Derivatives Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 BASF SE

9.2 Hongye Chemical

9.3 Corbion NV

9.4 Penn A Kem LLC

9.5 Ashland, Inc.

9.6 Avantium

9.7 DynaChem Inc.

9.8 Nova Molecular technologies

9.9 International Process Plants

9.10 TransFurans Chemicals

9.11 International Furan Chemicals

9.12 Shenzhen Shu Hang Industrial Development

9.13 SolvChem

9.14 NeuChem Inc.

9.15 Ideal Chemical & Supply Company

9.16 Novasynorganics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdg5tk/2_5_billion?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers, Fragrance, Flavor and Aroma Chemicals



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.