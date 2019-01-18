Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $1.21 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $3.65 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Myasthenia Gravis - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Myasthenia Gravis market accounted for $1,215.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,651.25 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period



Increasing health care spending & improving health care infrastructure, increase in occurrence of autoimmune disorders and strong pipeline in its treatment are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, limited availability of FDA approved drugs and costly treatment options are some issues restricting the market growth.



Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disorder that is characterized by variable weakness of the voluntary muscle groups. Muscles that observe eye movement, shoulder & facial muscles, breathing & swallowing and eye lids are the ones that are regularly impacted in myasthenia gravis.



Moreover, it is characterized by fatigue and weakness of skeletal muscles. Therefore, it occurs in all races, males & females, and at any age. On the other hand MG is not thought to be directly hereditary nor is it transmittable. It does occasionally occur in more than one member of the same family.



Amongst treatment, drug treatment segment commanded considerable market share in the global market owing to the factors responsible for modifying the immune response of the immune system by inhibition of white blood cell activity. Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register highest market growth rate during the forecast period. Due to Several non-governmental and governmental organizations in the region are concerned in organizing awareness programs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Treatment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Rapid Immunotherapies

5.2.1 Thymectomy

5.2.2 Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVlg)

5.2.3 Plasmapheresis

5.3 Drug Treatment

5.3.1 Chronic Immunomodulators

5.3.2 Monoclonal Antibodies

5.3.3 Cholinesterase Inhibitors



6 Global Myasthenia Gravis Market, By Geography

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.3 Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.5 South America

6.6 Middle East & Africa



7 Key Developments

7.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

7.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

7.3 New Product Launch

7.4 Expansions

7.5 Other Key Strategies



8 Company Profiling

8.1 Novartis AG

8.2 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

8.3 Grifols, S.A.

8.4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

8.5 Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc.

8.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.7 CSL Behring

8.8 Baxter International, Inc.

8.9 Avadel Pharmaceuticals, PLC. (Flamel Technologies)

8.10 Shire plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/62xl5p/global_myasthenia?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Central Nervous System Drugs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.