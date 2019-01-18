Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market Outlook Report 2017-2026: Key Players are Liprovit, Glanbia, Nutreco, Cargill, Petag, Calva Products, Land O'Lakes, ADM, Lactalis and CHS

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Milk Replacers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Liquid Milk Replacers market accounted for $193.26 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $331.47 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.2%



Increasing consumption of dairy products and acceptance of precision nutrition techniques are some factors impacting the market growth. However, factors such as preservation and logistical advantages associated with powdered milk replacers are hampering the market.



Amongst types, non medicated segment accounted for considerable market share during predicted period. This is owing to the fact that infant livestock are being fed with milk replacers for the first 6-8 weeks of their birth. Non-medicated liquid milk replacers are fed to livestock infants for the first 1-2 weeks of their birth to protect them from diseases or certain deficiencies. Based on geography, Europe is the key revenue contributor to the market during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for milk and milk products among consumers in this region.



Some of the key players in Liquid Milk Replacers market include Liprovit BV, Glanbia, PLC, Nutreco N.V., Cargill, Petag Inc., Calva Products, LLC, Land O'lakes Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lactalis Group and CHS Inc.



Livestocks Covered:

Lambs

Puppies

Foals

Kittens

Piglets

Calves

Other Livestocks

Types Covered:

Non-Medicated

Medicated

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

