Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Wheel Bearing - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period



Growing demand and consumption of automobiles, high growth in emerging economies, incorporation of sensors in automotive wheel bearings and growing vehicle production are some factors impacting the market growth. However, factors such as rising raw material prices and rising availability of counterfeit products are hindering the market growth.



Automotive wheel bearing are very important machine components intended to allow the wheel to spin appropriately. Wheel bearings are a set of steel balls held jointly by a metal ring which is called a race. Automotive wheel bearing rides on metal axle shafts and fits strongly inside the hub which is a hallow chunk of metal at the center of the wheel. The hub holds the lug bolts that are used to bolt the tire onto the wheel. The wheel bearing is pressed into the hub from the back.



By Vehicle Type, passenger cars segment accounted for the significant market share. Factors such as the growing disposable income and the robust incentives offered by the government through the reduction in sales tax, will fuel the growth of the passenger cars segment, which will then fuel the growth of the market.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest market growth during the forecast period due to demand for vehicles especially two-wheelers and passenger cars. In addition, the increased spending on infrastructure development for the transportation of people, raw materials, and other related items will also fuel the growth of the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market, By Vehicle Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Four Wheelers

5.2.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

5.2.1.1 Heavy

5.2.1.1.1 Log Carriers

5.2.1.1.2 Cranes

5.2.1.1.3 Mobile truck

5.2.1.2 Medium

5.2.1.2.1 Bus

5.2.1.2.2 Motor Homes

5.2.1.2.3 Fire truck

5.2.1.3 Small

5.2.1.3.1 Tow Trucks

5.2.1.3.2 Pickups

5.2.2 Passenger Cars

5.2.2.1 Sedan

5.2.2.2 Small Car

5.2.2.3 Other Passenger Cars

5.2.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

5.2.3.1 Utility Vehicle

5.2.3.2 Small Carrier Trucks

5.2.3.3 Other Light Commercial Vehicle

5.3 Three Wheelers

5.4 Two-Wheelers

5.5 Other Vehicle Types



6 Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market, By Bearing Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Roller Bearing

6.2.1 Barrel roller bearing

6.2.2 Tapered roller bearing

6.2.3 Cylinder roller bearing

6.3 Thrust Bearing

6.3.1 Spherical bearings

6.3.2 Cylindrical bearings

6.3.3 Tapered roller thrust bearing

6.4 Plain Bearing

6.5 Ball Bearing

6.5.1 Insert

6.5.2 Miniature Precision

6.5.3 Self-Aligning

6.5.4 Radial ball bearing

6.6 Other Bearing Types



7 Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market, By Integration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rear Wheel

7.3 Front Wheel



8 Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market, By Channel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer



9 Global Automotive Wheel Bearing Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

11.2 CW Bearing USA, Inc.

11.3 Wafangdian Bearing Group Corp

11.4 Jtekt Corporation

11.5 SNL Bearings Ltd.

11.6 Timken Company

11.7 Minebea Co., Ltd.

11.8 Schaeffler AG.

11.9 NSK Ltd.

11.10 NTN Corporation

11.11 RBC Bearings

11.12 Iljin Bearing Co., Ltd.

11.13 RKB Bearings

11.14 ORS Bearings

11.15 C&U Bearing

11.16 Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2htlk9/global_automotive?w=12



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Commodities , Suspension Systems and Components



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.