Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market 2017-2026: Growing Compliance Focus Towards Maritime Safety Norms, Rising Seaborne Trade & Growing Maritime Tourism

Global Integrated Marine Automation System market accounted for $3.38 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $4.68 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.7%



Some of the key factors driving the market growth include high growth in emerging economies, growing compliance focus towards maritime safety norms, rising seaborne trade, growing global seaborne trade, and growing maritime tourism. However, factors such as digitalization to render ships vulnerable to cyber threats and a shortage of qualified specialists in the marine industry are hampering the market growth.



The Integrated Marine Automation System is a disseminated monitoring and control system. Where it's lithe, the design lets it be used for the extensive range of jobs within the offshore industry and safety and vessel control systems. It is based on dispersed handling where the numerous processes are organized by input/output (I/O) modules situated close to the handling units. Incorporating all jobs for monitoring and control provides both technically and economically advantaged. These Functions are integrated to decrease the requirement for hardware and software purposes and to decrease interface necessities.



On the basis of ship type, the commercial ships segment is projected to grow at the steady rate during the forecast period due to rising seaborne trade in demand for automation systems in commercial ships or vessels.



By Geography, Europe is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth for this region is due to growing number of cruise ships and autonomous ship constantly enlarging their operation across the diverse part of Europe. Further, cumulative importance on R&D activities by marine automation system product constructors is also acting as a major reason in the growth for the market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.1.1 Sensors

5.2.1.2 Displays

5.2.1.3 Data Storage Devices

5.2.1.4 Control Unit

5.2.1.5 Alarms

5.2.1.6 Other Hardware Components

5.2.2 Software

5.2.2.1 Monitoring Software

5.2.2.2 Analytical Software

5.2.3 Data Link and Connectivity

5.3 Services



6 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Ship Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Defense

6.2.1 Destroyers

6.2.2 Corvettes

6.2.3 Amphibious Warfare

6.2.4 Frigates

6.2.5 Submarine & UUV's

6.2.6 Aircraft Carrier

6.2.7 Other Surface Ships

6.3 Commercial Ships

6.3.1 Tankers

6.3.2 Passenger Cruise

6.3.3 Gas Tanker

6.3.4 Dry Cargo

6.3.5 Bulk Carrier

6.3.6 Other Commercial Ships

6.3.6.1 Offshore Vessels

6.3.6.2 Specialized Vessels



7 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Process Control

7.2.1 Drilling Driver Control System

7.2.2 HVAC Control

7.3 Vessel Management System

7.3.1 Thrust Control System

7.3.2 Security Management System

7.3.3 Remote Monitoring System

7.3.4 Propulsion Control System

7.3.5 Machinery Management System

7.3.6 Information Management System

7.3.7 Dynamic Positioning System

7.3.8 Ballast Water Management System

7.3.9 Alarm Monitoring System

7.4 Safety System

7.4.1 Emergency Shutdown System

7.4.2 Fire Protection System

7.5 Power Management System

7.5.1 Power Distribution Management

7.5.2 Engine Monitoring and Control System

7.5.3 Diesel Generator Monitoring (DGMS)



8 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)



9 Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Thales Group

11.2 Siemens

11.3 ABB

11.4 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

11.5 Honeywell International Inc.

11.6 Northrop Grumman

11.7 Wartsila Corporation

11.8 Tokyo Keiki Inc.

11.9 Praxis Automation Technology

11.10 Transas

11.11 Consilium AB

11.12 Marine Technologies, Llc

11.13 Api Marine Inc.

11.14 MTU Friedrichshafen



