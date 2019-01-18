Global Webcams Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $5.18 Billion in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $13.14 Billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Webcams - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Webcams market accounted for $5.18 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $13.14 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% d



A growing need for security and surveillance, increasing the availability of broadband and internet connectivity are major factors fuelling market growth. However, poor internet connectivity is hampering market growth.



A webcam is a video camera that forages or streams its appearance in real time by a PC network. The video stream can be saved, viewed or guided on to other networks traveling through systems such as the internet, and e-mailed as an attachment. Real-time observing or monitoring is one of the most important attributes of webcams.



Webcams are also extensively used at workstations to interconnect with colleagues and authorities from distant locations. These have minimized the need for physical face to face gatherings, thereby dropping the need for industry travel and significantly contributed to cost reserves among organizations.



Based on Technology, Analog webcam is anticipated to grow at a considerable rate during the forecast period. Analog cameras are equipped with Charged Coupled Devices (CCDs), which are analog optical chips deployed for converting light into electrical signals.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period. Availability of low-cost web cameras presented by local Chinese companies with features alike to well-known brands is anticipated to back to the country's growth. Additionally, rising acceptance of technological innovations from China by emerging countries in Asia is expected to drive the market in this region.



Some of the key players in the market are Samsung, Creative Technology, Logitech, D-Link, Microsoft, Sony, Flir, Philips, Vivitar, Platinet / Omega Technology, 10Moon, A4Tech, and Canon.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Webcams Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Wireless

5.3 Universal Serial Bus (USB)



6 Global Webcams Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Analog Webcams

6.3 Digital Webcams



7 Global Webcams Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 E-commerce

7.3 Brick & Mortar



8 Global Webcams Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Live Events

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Sports

8.5 Research

8.6 Defense

8.7 Security & Surveillance

8.8 Visual Marketing

8.9 Video Conference

8.10 Automobile

8.11 Common Network Chatting

8.12 Remote Medical

8.13 Webcams

8.14 Other End Users

8.14.1 Tourism

8.14.2 Retail Shopping Center

8.14.3 Online Education

8.14.4 Automotive

8.14.5 Packaging



9 Global Webcams Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Samsung

11.2 Creative Technology

11.3 Logitech

11.4 D-Link

11.5 Microsoft

11.6 Sony

11.7 Flir

11.8 Philips

11.9 Vivitar

11.10 Platinet / Omega Technology

11.11 10Moon

11.12 A4Tech

11.13 Canon



