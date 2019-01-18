Global Modular Instruments Market Outlook 2017-2026: Focus on PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation, AdvancedTCA Extensions for Instrumentation and Test & VME eXtensions for Instrumentation
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Instruments - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Modular Instruments market accounted for $1.12 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.08 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.9%
Growing aerospace and defence sector in developing economies, rising demand for deployment of LTE from the telecommunications sector and improved R&D spending in emerging countries are factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as the growing penetration of rental and leasing services are restraining the market growth.
Modular instruments are used for the configuration of automated test and measurement (T&M) equipment. This equipment is used for the repair, design, verification, maintenance, and development of various electrical and mechanical products.
On the basis of Platform, PCI extension for Instrumentation (PXI) held considerable market share during the forecast period. It is an open, multi-vendor standard governed by the PXI Systems Union that guarantees interoperability of modules and chassis from dissimilar vendors. This platform is constructed on PCI, and hence, it integrally brings the benefits of reduced cost, better performance, and a mainstream software model to verticals.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. The increase in investments in the Aerospace industry by countries such as India and China that will add to the growth in the region and the massive volume sales of mobile devices that result in the demand for wireless test equipment will bolster the market's growth prospects in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Modular Instruments Market, By Platform
5.1 Introduction
5.2 PCI eXtensions for Instrumentation (PXI)
5.3 AdvancedTCA Extensions for Instrumentation and Test (AXIe)
5.4 VME eXtensions for Instrumentation (VXI)
6 Global Modular Instruments Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Manufacturing & Installation
6.3 Research & Development (R&D)
7 Global Modular Instruments Market, By End User
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Automotive & Transportation
7.3 Telecommunications Industry
7.4 Electronics & Semiconductor
7.5 Aerospace & Defense
7.6 Other End Users
8 Global Modular Instruments Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.3 Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 National Instruments
10.2 Astronics Corporation
10.3 Ametek
10.4 Viavi Solutions
10.5 Fortive Corporation
10.6 Keysight Technologies
10.7 Pickering Interfaces
10.8 Teledyne LeCroy
10.9 Rohde & Schwarz
10.10 Asis Pro
10.11 Test Evolution Corporation
10.12 Guzik Technical Enterprises
10.13 Chroma ATE
10.14 ELMA Electronic
10.15 Marvin Test Solutions
10.16 Adlink Technology
10.17 Bustec
10.18 Goepel Electronic
