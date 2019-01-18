Avivagen Announces TSX Venture Exchange Approval for Extension of Warrants

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.



/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avivagen Inc. (TSXV:VIV) (“Avivagen” or the “Company”), a life sciences innovation company with a series of patent protected products that support and optimize human and animal health, announces that it has received approval by the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of outstanding warrants exercisable to purchase 1,163,738 common shares at $1.00 per share. Such warrants were issued by Avivagen on December 16, 2014 by way of a private placement and had been set to expire on January 31, 2019. The Company has also received approval to extend the expiry date of a second tranche of outstanding warrants exercisable to purchase 2,774,991 common shares at $0.90 per share. These warrants were issued by Avivagen on June 1, 2016 by way of a private placement and had also been set to expire on January 31, 2019. The new expiry date for both sets of warrants is October 30, 2019. All other terms and conditions of the warrants remain unchanged. The Company’s intention to seek extension of these warrants was previously announced on December 20, 2018.

About Avivagen

Avivagen Inc. is a public corporation traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol VIV and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, based in partnership facilities of the National Research Council of Canada and Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island. For more information, visit www.avivagen.com.

About OxC-beta™ Technology and OxC-beta™ Livestock

Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ technology arises from Avivagen’s discoveries about carotenoids, compounds that give certain fruits and vegetables their bright colors. Specifically, Avivagen has discovered the naturally occurring compound that is the actual source of β-carotene’s non-vitamin A activity and uses the synthetic version of the compound as the source of activity of Avivagen’s OxC-beta™ products. Importantly, the OxC-beta™ compound is a non-antibiotic means of maintaining optimal health and growth. OxC-beta™ Livestock is a proprietary product shown to be effective and economic in replacing the antibiotics commonly added to livestock feeds. OxC-beta™ Livestock is currently registered and available for sale in the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand & New Zealand.

About Vivamune™ Health Chews (Vivamune)

Vivamune is an all-in-one chew that can dramatically simplify a pet’s supplement routine. Featuring a newly-discovered, novel immune-supporting active ingredient, OxC-beta™, Vivamune targets joints, skin and digestive health all in a single, tasty chew a pet will love. Vivamune is available for sale in the United States, Canada, Thailand & Taiwan. For more information, visit www.vivamunehealth.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements that are based upon the current expectations of management. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties associated with the business of Avivagen Inc. and the environment in which the business operates. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions “aim”, “anticipate”, “appear”, “believe”, “consider”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “if”, “intend”, “goal”, “hope”, “likely”, “may”, “plan”, “possibly”, “potentially”, “pursue”, “seem”, “should”, “whether”, “will”, “would” and similar expressions. Statements about OxC-beta’s ability to fulfill the global mandate to remove in-feed antibiotics as growth promoters are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Except as required by law, Avivagen assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

For more information:

Avivagen Inc.

Drew Basek

Director of Investor Relations

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Phone: 416-540-0733

E-mail: d.basek@avivagen.com

Kym Anthony

Chairman & Interim CEO

100 Sussex Drive, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada K1A 0R6 Head Office Phone: 613-949-8164

Website: www.avivagen.com

