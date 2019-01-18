Global Commercial Seaweeds Market Outlook 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Seaweeds - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Commercial Seaweeds market accounted for $13.53 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.77 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.7%



Increasing demand for Asian cuisine in the western world, growing awareness of medicinal uses of seaweed and rising applications of commercial seaweeds are factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as extreme use of seaweed products and lack in financial support are restraining the market growth.



Seaweeds are plant-like organisms that are also well-known as marine microalgae, they are usually attached to a rock or further hard substratum in coastal areas. The classification of seaweeds is based on numerous properties such as pigmentation, the chemical nature of the photosynthetic storing product, the group of photosynthetic membranes and added morphological features. Meanwhile, increasing investment and focus on R&D activities relating to seaweed were started worldwide, which stimulated the cultivation of seaweeds.



On the basis of Type, brown seaweeds segment is anticipated to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The presence of brown seaweeds in food helps in cultivating the joint and bone health, helps in digestion, balances hormones, and decreases hypothyroidism, menstrual problems, cough, asthma, stomach sicknesses, annoyances and haemorrhoids.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. Pertaining to the growing existence of tropical rainforests in this region, several species of seaweeds are found in APAC. The industrial applications of seaweeds in the region include pharmaceuticals, agriculture, cosmetics, biofuel, and feed additives.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Green Seaweeds

5.3 Red Seaweeds

5.4 Brown Seaweeds

5.5 Alginate-Containing Seaweeds

5.6 Agar-Containing Seaweeds

5.7 Carrageenan-Containing Seaweeds



6 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Powder

6.3 Liquid

6.4 Flakes



7 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Method of Harvesting

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wild Harvesting

7.3 Aquaculture



8 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Agriculture

8.3 Feed

8.4 Food

8.4.1 Dairy Products

8.4.2 Confectionery Products

8.4.3 Meat & Poultry Products

8.4.4 Bakery Products

8.4.5 Other Foods

8.4.5.1 Soups

8.4.5.2 Beverages

8.4.5.3 Salads

8.5 Fertilizers

8.6 Other Applications

8.6.1 Pharmaceuticals

8.6.2 Biomass For Fuel

8.6.3 Wastewater Treatment

8.6.4 Cosmetics

8.6.5 Integrated Aquaculture



9 Global Commercial Seaweeds Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 E.I. Du Pontde Nemours and Company

11.2 Cargill,Inc.

11.3 Compo GmbH& Co. KG

11.4 RoullierGroup

11.5 Gelymar SA

11.6 BiostadtIndia Limited

11.7 CP Kelco

11.8 BrandT

11.9 AcadianSeaplants Limited

11.10 SeasolInternational Pty. Ltd.

11.11 Chase Organics GB Limited

11.12 The Cornish Seaweed Company

11.13 Travena Ltd.

11.14 Indigrow Ltd.

11.15 West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp.

11.16 Leili Group

11.17 Algaia

11.18 Seawin Biotech



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dk7jnw/global_commercial?w=12

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Fruit and Vegetables



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.