$298 Billion District Heating and Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Heating and Cooling - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global District Heating and Cooling market accounted for $164 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $298 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%



Factors such as technological advancements in the CHP systems, rising investments toward infrastructural development and easy installation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, huge capital cost is restraining the market growth.



District cooling & heating is one of the numerous techniques that can assist human race to begin monstrosity of global warming. Enormous carbon emission and improper utilization of resources creating devastating and lasting effects on surroundings. In order to decrease the impact of global warming, individuals, communities, states, and nations striving persistently to undo the damage. This is one such effort accomplished of reducing carbon emission and saves fuel for domestic heating and cooling applications.



Based on application, residential segment witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period. Due to strict rules mandates introduced by the government organizations toward building emissions and conventional heating & cooling systems and rising diffusion of the small-scale DHC systems across Tier-II & Tier-III cities will drive the business growth.



By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the importance of energy efficiency and renewable, increasing temperature levels and government plan supporting the formation of DH and DC systems across municipalities are driving the market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Boilers

5.3 Chillers



6 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Distribution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pressure Pumps

6.3 Valves

6.4 Pipes



7 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 District Cooling

7.2.1 Heat pumps

7.2.2 Free Cooling

7.2.3 Electric Chillers

7.2.4 Absorption Cooling

7.2.5 Compression Cooling

7.2.6 Other District Coolings

7.3 District Heating

7.3.1 Geothermal

7.3.2 Heat-only Boilers

7.3.3 Solar

7.3.4 Combined Heat & Power

7.3.5 Other District Heatings



8 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Industrial

8.3 Residential

8.4 Commercial

8.4.1 Office Buildings

8.4.2 Government Buildings

8.4.3 College/University

8.4.4 Other Commercials



9 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Siemens AG

11.2 Danfoss

11.3 SNC Lavalin

11.4 Ramboll Group A/S

11.5 ADC Energy Systems

11.6 Marafeq Qatar

11.7 Veolia

11.8 Logstor AS

11.9 Helen Oy

11.10 NRG Energy

11.11 Statkraft AS

11.12 STEAG GmbH

11.13 rsted

11.14 RWE AG

11.15 Engie



