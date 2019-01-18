$298 Billion District Heating and Cooling Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "District Heating and Cooling - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global District Heating and Cooling market accounted for $164 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $298 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%
Factors such as technological advancements in the CHP systems, rising investments toward infrastructural development and easy installation are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, huge capital cost is restraining the market growth.
District cooling & heating is one of the numerous techniques that can assist human race to begin monstrosity of global warming. Enormous carbon emission and improper utilization of resources creating devastating and lasting effects on surroundings. In order to decrease the impact of global warming, individuals, communities, states, and nations striving persistently to undo the damage. This is one such effort accomplished of reducing carbon emission and saves fuel for domestic heating and cooling applications.
Based on application, residential segment witnessed considerable growth during the forecast period. Due to strict rules mandates introduced by the government organizations toward building emissions and conventional heating & cooling systems and rising diffusion of the small-scale DHC systems across Tier-II & Tier-III cities will drive the business growth.
By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period. Owing to the importance of energy efficiency and renewable, increasing temperature levels and government plan supporting the formation of DH and DC systems across municipalities are driving the market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Component
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Boilers
5.3 Chillers
6 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Distribution
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pressure Pumps
6.3 Valves
6.4 Pipes
7 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 District Cooling
7.2.1 Heat pumps
7.2.2 Free Cooling
7.2.3 Electric Chillers
7.2.4 Absorption Cooling
7.2.5 Compression Cooling
7.2.6 Other District Coolings
7.3 District Heating
7.3.1 Geothermal
7.3.2 Heat-only Boilers
7.3.3 Solar
7.3.4 Combined Heat & Power
7.3.5 Other District Heatings
8 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Industrial
8.3 Residential
8.4 Commercial
8.4.1 Office Buildings
8.4.2 Government Buildings
8.4.3 College/University
8.4.4 Other Commercials
9 Global District Heating and Cooling Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.3 Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Siemens AG
11.2 Danfoss
11.3 SNC Lavalin
11.4 Ramboll Group A/S
11.5 ADC Energy Systems
11.6 Marafeq Qatar
11.7 Veolia
11.8 Logstor AS
11.9 Helen Oy
11.10 NRG Energy
11.11 Statkraft AS
11.12 STEAG GmbH
11.13 rsted
11.14 RWE AG
11.15 Engie
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5t9sb7/298_billion?w=12
