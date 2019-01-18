Global Hub Motor Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Sales of Electric Two Wheelers Globally & Increased Driving Range and Government Purchase Incentives Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hub motor - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Hub Motor market accounted for $7.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors driving the market growth include increasing sales of electric two wheelers globally, increased driving range and government purchase incentives for electric two wheelers. However, factors such as lack of awareness of general population related to motorcycle hub motors is restraining the market growth.



The Hub Motor is normally used in an electric motorcycle to offer traction by converting stored electric energy to motion power. Hub Motor are integrating into the wheel-hub to provide traction, it has mostly two type of possibilities or arrangements of fitting in an electric which is straight connection and wheel hub with an extra gearbox.



During Direct connection low-speed with elevated torque can be attained though incorporation of wheel hub with an additional gearbox facilitates speed and torque accordingly to user requirement. This hub motor helps in dropping the fuel consumption and also reduces maintenance costs of the motorcycle and that extend the motorcycle life. The hub motor arrangement is a major step towards vehicular emission control. Furthermore, the sizes, elasticity, power efficient and lightweight are the advantages of the traction through hub motor.



Based on Sales Channel, OEM segment held considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the hub motor being in the advance phase. In addition, greater life span and usages of this equipment is anticipated to drive the OEM segment growth. Additionally, major expansion of the automotive production and increasing export of Electric Vehicles from the Japan, Korea and China are projected to grow the OEM segment for the market.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have prominent growth in the global market due to rush in adoption of electric buses in emerging economies of this region. In addition, rising imports and exports of electric vehicles due to rise in pollution and to find alternative to gasoline vehicles that emit huge pollutants in the atmosphere is another factor responsible for the growth of this market in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Emerging Markets

3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hub Motor Market, By Motor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gearless Hub Motor

5.3 Geared Hub Motor



6 Global Hub Motor Market, By Power Output

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Above 3000 W

6.3 1000-3000 W

6.4 Below 1000 W



7 Global Hub Motor Market, By Installation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rear Hub Motor

7.3 Front Hub Motor

7.4 All Drive



8 Global Hub Motor Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer

8.3 Aftermarket



9 Global Hub Motor Market, By Method of Cooling

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Cooled

9.3 Water Cooled



10 Global Hub Motor Market, By Torque

10.1 Introduction

10.2 More than 700 Nm

10.3 Less than 700 Nm



11 Global Hub Motor Market, By Electric Vehicle Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

11.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)

11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)



12 Global Hub Motor Market, By Braking

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Conventional Braking

12.3 Regenerative Braking



13 Global Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Passenger Vehicle

13.3 Commercial Vehicle

13.4 Two-wheelers



14 Global Hub Motor Market, By Geography

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.3 Europe

14.4 Asia Pacific

14.5 South America

14.6 Middle East & Africa



15 Key Developments

15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

15.3 New Product Launch

15.4 Expansions

15.5 Other Key Strategies



16 Company Profiling

16.1 Schaeffler

16.2 Elaphe Ltd

16.3 Michelin Group

16.4 Jiashan Neopower International Trade

16.5 QS Motor

16.6 Go Swissdrive

16.7 MAC Motor

16.8 TDCM Corporation

16.9 NTN Corporation

16.10 Tajima EV

16.11 Robert Bosch

16.12 Leaf Motor

16.13 Enertrac Corporation

16.14 Fuji-Ta

16.15 Merida

16.16 Heinzmann

16.17 Zero Motorcycles

16.18 Luna Cycle

16.19 Tainjin Golden Wheel

16.20 Accell Group

16.21 Pon Bike Group

16.22 Victory Motorcycles



