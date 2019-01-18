Global Hub Motor Market Outlook 2017-2026: Increasing Sales of Electric Two Wheelers Globally & Increased Driving Range and Government Purchase Incentives Driving Growth
Global Hub Motor market accounted for $7.45 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors driving the market growth include increasing sales of electric two wheelers globally, increased driving range and government purchase incentives for electric two wheelers. However, factors such as lack of awareness of general population related to motorcycle hub motors is restraining the market growth.
The Hub Motor is normally used in an electric motorcycle to offer traction by converting stored electric energy to motion power. Hub Motor are integrating into the wheel-hub to provide traction, it has mostly two type of possibilities or arrangements of fitting in an electric which is straight connection and wheel hub with an extra gearbox.
During Direct connection low-speed with elevated torque can be attained though incorporation of wheel hub with an additional gearbox facilitates speed and torque accordingly to user requirement. This hub motor helps in dropping the fuel consumption and also reduces maintenance costs of the motorcycle and that extend the motorcycle life. The hub motor arrangement is a major step towards vehicular emission control. Furthermore, the sizes, elasticity, power efficient and lightweight are the advantages of the traction through hub motor.
Based on Sales Channel, OEM segment held considerable market share during the forecast period owing to the hub motor being in the advance phase. In addition, greater life span and usages of this equipment is anticipated to drive the OEM segment growth. Additionally, major expansion of the automotive production and increasing export of Electric Vehicles from the Japan, Korea and China are projected to grow the OEM segment for the market.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have prominent growth in the global market due to rush in adoption of electric buses in emerging economies of this region. In addition, rising imports and exports of electric vehicles due to rise in pollution and to find alternative to gasoline vehicles that emit huge pollutants in the atmosphere is another factor responsible for the growth of this market in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Hub Motor Market, By Motor
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gearless Hub Motor
5.3 Geared Hub Motor
6 Global Hub Motor Market, By Power Output
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Above 3000 W
6.3 1000-3000 W
6.4 Below 1000 W
7 Global Hub Motor Market, By Installation
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Rear Hub Motor
7.3 Front Hub Motor
7.4 All Drive
8 Global Hub Motor Market, By Sales Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer
8.3 Aftermarket
9 Global Hub Motor Market, By Method of Cooling
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Air Cooled
9.3 Water Cooled
10 Global Hub Motor Market, By Torque
10.1 Introduction
10.2 More than 700 Nm
10.3 Less than 700 Nm
11 Global Hub Motor Market, By Electric Vehicle Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
11.3 Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV)
11.4 Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
12 Global Hub Motor Market, By Braking
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Conventional Braking
12.3 Regenerative Braking
13 Global Hub Motor Market, By Vehicle Type
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Passenger Vehicle
13.3 Commercial Vehicle
13.4 Two-wheelers
14 Global Hub Motor Market, By Geography
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.3 Europe
14.4 Asia Pacific
14.5 South America
14.6 Middle East & Africa
15 Key Developments
15.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
15.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
15.3 New Product Launch
15.4 Expansions
15.5 Other Key Strategies
16 Company Profiling
16.1 Schaeffler
16.2 Elaphe Ltd
16.3 Michelin Group
16.4 Jiashan Neopower International Trade
16.5 QS Motor
16.6 Go Swissdrive
16.7 MAC Motor
16.8 TDCM Corporation
16.9 NTN Corporation
16.10 Tajima EV
16.11 Robert Bosch
16.12 Leaf Motor
16.13 Enertrac Corporation
16.14 Fuji-Ta
16.15 Merida
16.16 Heinzmann
16.17 Zero Motorcycles
16.18 Luna Cycle
16.19 Tainjin Golden Wheel
16.20 Accell Group
16.21 Pon Bike Group
16.22 Victory Motorcycles
