Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp. Announces Officers and Board Departures and Additions

JAMESTOWN, CA, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green EnviroTech Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK: GETH) would like to announce the following changes to its management team and a new addition to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



After two years of admirable service, GETH’s president and CEO, Mr. Chris Bowers, has stepped down from positions of president and a member of our board of directors to focus on other professional and philanthropic endeavors. Chris will remain as a consultant, with emphasis on expanding an existing financial relationship for us. Mr. Gary De Laurentiis, GETH’s founder and former president and CEO, will resume these important functions as Mr. Bowers departs.

Mr. De Laurentiis stated, “I speak for the entire management team and our strategic partners when I say that we are grateful for the energy and enthusiasm Chris brought to the team during his tenure. I look forward with enthusiasm to resuming the position of CEO while advancing the ongoing projects in which I and the rest of the team are presently engaged.”.

We would also like to announce the appointment of Mr. Robert ‘Skip’ Anderson as a new member to our board of directors. Bringing significant experience and expertise, Mr. Anderson has been involved in the recycling industry since 1964, when he purchased Richmond Iron and Metal Recycling in New York, the first of several scrap businesses he owned. Mr. Anderson and Mr. De Laurentiis became acquainted in 2010 when Mr. Anderson discovered an illegal tire dump buried beneath one of his recycling yards and needed to find a disposal solution.

Mr. Anderson stated, “I am very much looking forward to joining the GETH team. Our primary objectives in the New Year are getting the company into a strong revenue position and increasing shareholder value. We will accomplish this by rolling out as many GETH Gen 1 Tire Processing Plants as we can, both domestically and internationally.”

At this time, we would also like to introduce Craig Fischer, his contact details below, as our outside relations liaison.

