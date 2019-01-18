HempLife Today to Activate Its Online Ambassador Sales Portal Allowing Wholesale/Ambassadors to Take Unlimited Online Sales

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™, is informing shareholders that it will activate and go live with its Online Ambassador Sales Portal the week of the 21st. With the Online Ambassador Sales Portal HempLife Today™ Wholesale/Ambassadors will have the option of pushing online sales of CannazALL™ hemp derived CBD products directly to their own Webpage, supplied by HempLife Today™, and have HempLife Today™ package and ship the orders for them.



This allows Wholesale/Ambassadors the option of not tying up funds in unsold inventory, not having to build their own Website, and not having to have their own merchant processing. Opening the program to thousands of potential new Wholesale/Ambassadors.

With the Online Ambassador Sales Portal, Wholesale/Ambassadors will also have their own account and dashboard, where they can track sales and commissions earned giving them full control as they build their business and customer base.

CEO James Ballas states, “With this next phase of the ambassador program we will have something in place that no one else is doing, and basically be giving our ambassadors access to their own business, without any of the start-up costs, etc. Imagine, just handing out brochures and sales cards, talking to people about CannazALL CBD and its benefits, and then getting paid when those people order, and reorder, and order again.”

The Company has determined that there are three types of Wholesale/Ambassadors currently registering. They are:

Direct Sales Ambassadors: Ambassadors who take delivery of product and then distribute it themselves, or own stores or health shops. Online Sales Ambassadors: Ambassadors who wish to facilitate sales online via their own sales portal provided by HempLife Today™, and have HempLife Today™ handle all of the fulfillment and shipping. Personal Use Ambassadors: Ambassadors who registered in order to get wholesale pricing on their CannazALL™ CBD products for personal use, and casual sales to close friends and family.

In addition, a Wholesale/Ambassador can be one of the above, or all three, as the choice is completely up to the individual Ambassador. The Company believes that giving Ambassadors these tools, and the freedom to use them the best way possible for each individual, will only help to create more sales of CannazALL™ CBD products for each Wholesale/Ambassador.

COO Luke Dreyer said, “No matter what type of wholesale ambassador a person is, or if they are all three, they are talking to others and sharing their CBD experience, and that gets people asking if they can get a great deal too. It works, and we are building out many sales tools and adding training and support in order to help every ambassador sell more product.”

The Company currently has a target of 10,000 active Wholesale/Ambassadors by 2022 and is well ahead of its projections at this time. The Company will be re-evaluating this target in the months ahead.

CEO James Ballas added, “Once we get a certain number of active ambassadors we believe this program will explode and grow exponentially through 2019, and beyond. With just 5,000 ambassadors pushing just 10 orders per week this can really grow, and we are prepared to deal with that growth, and will be able to handle our 10,000 ambassadors’ target, or more.”

The Company will go live with the new Ambassador Online Sales Portal the week of the 21st once BETA testing is complete. and continue to update Shareholders on the progress of the Wholesale/Ambassador program.

The Company looks forward to keeping shareholders aware of its progress in all other areas, including name and symbol change, and will keep shareholders apprised through regular press releases and its investor relations.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

