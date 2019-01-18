$22.8 Bn Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2017-2026
Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market accounted for $4.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.80 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.
The factors driving the market growth are continued advancements in backup technologies, BYOD trend necessitates focus on backup & recovery, and shift towards cloud storage threatens tape-based storage and big data boom. However, factors such as high initial cost & shortage of skills are restraining the market growth.
PBBA are widespread backup and recovery solutions that include software and hardware components such as file systems, disk, and object storage. PBBA systems are particularly designed for an enterprise to protect data for backing and recovery. PBBA is used to store and protect venture information in data centers or on hosted storage systems.
Based on the Deployment Model, Cloud segment is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period. Hybrid Cloud by the use of PBBA with the implementation of a backing appliance, the idea of the Hybrid Cloud by combining an on-site backup appliance with added integrated cloud backup package is driving the growth of the cloud Deployment Model.
By Geography, the market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to register higher growth owing to rising awareness among enterprise about data security, backup, and recovery. Data protection and security from external cyber-attacks are increasing in this region which is further providing growth in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Storage
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Application Storage
5.3 System State
5.4 Workloads
5.5 All Disk
5.6 Email
5.7 Vendor Management System (VMS)
5.8 File & Folder
6 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.2.1 Support Interfaces
6.2.2 Remote Replication
6.2.3 Encryption
6.2.4 Deduplication
6.2.5 Compression
6.3 Hardware
6.4 Professional Services
6.4.1 Operation & Installation
6.4.2 Maintenance & Repairing
6.4.3 Integration and Consulting
6.5 Other Components
7 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By System
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Integrated System
7.3 Mainframe Systems
7.4 Open System
7.5 Target Systems
8 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Supports
8.3 Training
8.4 Managed
9 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Enterprise Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large Enterprises
9.3 Small Enterprises
9.4 Medium Enterprises
10 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Service Model
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
10.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)
10.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS)
11 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Deployment Model
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Cloud
11.2.1 Hybrid Cloud
11.2.2 Public Cloud
11.2.3 Private Cloud
11.3 On-Premise
12 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By End User
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Travel and Hospitality
12.3 Information Technology
12.4 Supply chain & Manufacturing
12.5 Healthcare
12.6 Government and Defense
12.7 Retail & Consumer Goods
12.8 Media & Entertainment
12.9 Communication & Information Services
12.10 Energy and Utility
12.11 Education
12.12 Transportation & Logistics
12.13 BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)
12.14 Other End Users
13 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Key Developments
14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
14.3 New Product Launch
14.4 Expansions
14.5 Other Key Strategies
15 Company Profiling
15.1 IBM Corporation
15.2 Microsoft Azure
15.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
15.4 Oracle Corporation
15.5 Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)
15.6 Dell Technology HPE
15.7 NetApp
15.8 Symantec Corporation
15.9 NTT DATA
15.10 Quantum
15.11 Asigra
15.12 Barracuda Networks
15.13 Veeam
15.14 Arcserve
15.15 Acronis
15.16 Actifio
15.17 Axcient
15.18 CommVault Systems
15.19 Veritas Technologies
15.20 FalconStor Software
15.21 Iron Mountain
15.22 Commvault
