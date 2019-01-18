$22.8 Bn Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2017-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Purpose-built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market accounted for $4.52 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $22.80 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.



The factors driving the market growth are continued advancements in backup technologies, BYOD trend necessitates focus on backup & recovery, and shift towards cloud storage threatens tape-based storage and big data boom. However, factors such as high initial cost & shortage of skills are restraining the market growth.



PBBA are widespread backup and recovery solutions that include software and hardware components such as file systems, disk, and object storage. PBBA systems are particularly designed for an enterprise to protect data for backing and recovery. PBBA is used to store and protect venture information in data centers or on hosted storage systems.



Based on the Deployment Model, Cloud segment is anticipated to have significant growth during the forecast period. Hybrid Cloud by the use of PBBA with the implementation of a backing appliance, the idea of the Hybrid Cloud by combining an on-site backup appliance with added integrated cloud backup package is driving the growth of the cloud Deployment Model.



By Geography, the market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to register higher growth owing to rising awareness among enterprise about data security, backup, and recovery. Data protection and security from external cyber-attacks are increasing in this region which is further providing growth in this region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Storage

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Application Storage

5.3 System State

5.4 Workloads

5.5 All Disk

5.6 Email

5.7 Vendor Management System (VMS)

5.8 File & Folder



6 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Support Interfaces

6.2.2 Remote Replication

6.2.3 Encryption

6.2.4 Deduplication

6.2.5 Compression

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Professional Services

6.4.1 Operation & Installation

6.4.2 Maintenance & Repairing

6.4.3 Integration and Consulting

6.5 Other Components



7 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By System

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Integrated System

7.3 Mainframe Systems

7.4 Open System

7.5 Target Systems



8 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Supports

8.3 Training

8.4 Managed



9 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Enterprise Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Large Enterprises

9.3 Small Enterprises

9.4 Medium Enterprises



10 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Service Model

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

10.3 Software as a Service (SaaS)

10.4 Platform as a Service (PaaS)



11 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Deployment Model

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Cloud

11.2.1 Hybrid Cloud

11.2.2 Public Cloud

11.2.3 Private Cloud

11.3 On-Premise



12 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Travel and Hospitality

12.3 Information Technology

12.4 Supply chain & Manufacturing

12.5 Healthcare

12.6 Government and Defense

12.7 Retail & Consumer Goods

12.8 Media & Entertainment

12.9 Communication & Information Services

12.10 Energy and Utility

12.11 Education

12.12 Transportation & Logistics

12.13 BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

12.14 Other End Users



13 Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 IBM Corporation

15.2 Microsoft Azure

15.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

15.4 Oracle Corporation

15.5 Hitachi Vantara Corporation (USA)

15.6 Dell Technology HPE

15.7 NetApp

15.8 Symantec Corporation

15.9 NTT DATA

15.10 Quantum

15.11 Asigra

15.12 Barracuda Networks

15.13 Veeam

15.14 Arcserve

15.15 Acronis

15.16 Actifio

15.17 Axcient

15.18 CommVault Systems

15.19 Veritas Technologies

15.20 FalconStor Software

15.21 Iron Mountain

15.22 Commvault



