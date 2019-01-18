Global Airborne ISR Market Outlook 2017-2026 by Platform Type, System, Type, Fuel Type, Application & Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airborne ISR - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market accounted for $21,756.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $34,986.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.



Growing application of ISR by government agencies, increased acquisitions of UAVs, rising integration of Android and iOS-based devices are some of the factors fueling the market growth. However, complexity of data sets and issues associated with maritime surveillance radar are hampering the market growth.



Airborne ISR is used for assembling information about the intruder's strength, movements and activities. It is used to perform the tasks of identification, recording, capturing, analyzing and reporting. All kinds of Information are collected with the help of the ISR systems, which are then performed by secret intelligence.



Based on Platform Type, sea segment holds the significant market share during the forecast period. Due to these Unmanned vehicles are reliable, smaller in size, and cost-effective. It also afford on-board sensors such as LASER, SAR, IMU, and GPS. By geography, North America holds the largest market share during the forecast period. The United States Air Force currently flies MQ-9 Reaper, MQ-1 Predator, and RQ-4 Global Hawk drones remotely using US pilots to navigate from a ground control station.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By Platform Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Air

5.2.1 Airborne Ground Surveillance

5.2.2 Electronic Warfare

5.2.3 Communications

5.2.4 Airborne Early Warning

5.3 Space

5.3.1 Satellite

5.3.2 Communication Data Link

5.3.3 Electro-Optical/Infra-Red (EO/IR)

5.4 Land

5.4.1 Electronic Warfare

5.4.2 Communications & Radar

5.4.3 C3 Systems

5.5 Sea

5.5.1 Electronic Warfare

5.5.2 Radar and Sonar

5.5.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)



6 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By System

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Maritime Petrol

6.3 Electronic Warfare

6.4 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEWC)

6.5 Airborne Ground Surveillance (AGS)

6.6 Signals Intelligence (SIGINT)



7 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Surveillance

7.3 Reconnaissance

7.4 Intelligence



8 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By Fuel Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hydrogen Fuel-Cells

8.3 Solar Powered

8.4 Alternate Fuel

8.5 Battery Operated

8.6 Gas-Electric Hybrids



9 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Manned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

9.3 Unmanned Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)



10 Global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 The Boeing Company

12.2 BAE Systems PLC

12.3 L3 Technologies Inc.

12.4 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.

12.5 Thales Raytheon Systems

12.6 Elbit Systems Ltd

12.7 Harris Corporation

12.8 General Dynamics

12.9 CACI International Inc.

12.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

12.11 Lockheed Martin Corporation

12.12 UTC Aerospace Systems

12.13 FLIR Systems Inc.

12.14 Airbus

12.15 General Atomics



