Global Humectants Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market Accounted for $18,102.1 Million in 2017 and is Expected to Reach $38,961.2 Million by 2026

The "Humectants - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Humectants market accounted for $18,102.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $38,961.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.9%



Increase in demand from various end-use industries, technological changes in cosmetics and change in lifestyle drives are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, strict Regulations and International Quality Standards for Humectants are hindering the market growth.



Humectants are hygroscopic ingredients used to preserve moisture. They are the main ingredients used in hair care and skin care products to preserve moisture. It contains several hydrophilic groups, such as hydroxyl group, amines & carboxyl groups, and ester. Basically, humectant is an element that draws water molecules out of its environment. Thus, moisturizers containing humectant help rehydrate the skin's surface. In several products, humectants control moisture changes caused by humidity variations in processing, transit, and storage.



Based on application, Food & Beverage segment has a steady growth during the forecast period owing to extensive product shelf life, reserved moisture, raised product competence and growing application in sorbitol and glycerol. By Geography, Asia-Pacific region is fastest-growing market for humectants, due to its increasing economy with a huge population base ready to spend on functional & nutritional food and the fast growing consumer markets of China, India, and Japan.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Humectants Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glycerol

5.3 Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) & Polysaccharides

5.3.1 Carrageenan

5.3.2 Alginic Acid

5.3.2.1 Ammonium Alginate

5.3.2.2 Sodium Alginate

5.3.2.3 Calcium Alginate

5.3.2.4 Potassium Alginate

5.3.2.5 Other Alginic Acids

5.3.3 Other Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) & Polysaccharides

5.4 Phosphates

5.5 Glycols

5.5.1 Triethylene Glycol

5.5.2 Propylene Glycol

5.5.3 Other Glycols

5.6 Sugar Alcohols or Polyols

5.6.1 Sorbitol

5.6.2 Xylitol

5.6.3 Erythritol

5.6.4 Maltitol

5.6.5 Mannitol

5.6.6 Other Sugar Alchols or Polyols

5.7 Urea

5.8 Aloevera

5.9 Acids

5.10 Proteins

5.11 Other Types

5.11.1 Sodium Lactate

5.11.2 Triacetin

5.11.3 Sodium PCA

5.11.4 Panthenol

5.11.5 Sodium Metaphosphate

5.11.6 Polydextrose



6 Global Humectants Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Synthetic

6.3 Natural

6.3.1 Animal-Based

6.3.2 Plant-Based



7 Global Humectants Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Animal Feed

7.3 Pharmaceuticals

7.4 Oral & Personal Care Products

7.4.1 Hair Styling

7.4.2 Creams & Lotions

7.4.3 Toothpaste Gel

7.4.4 Hair Care

7.4.5 Mouth Wash

7.4.6 Other Oral & Personal Care Products

7.5 Food & Beverages

7.5.1 Functional & Nutritional Foods

7.5.2 Bakery

7.5.2.1 Baked Goods

7.5.2.2 Frozen Desserts

7.5.2.3 Other Bakeries

7.5.3 Confectionary

7.5.3.1 Bars

7.5.3.2 Candy

7.5.3.3 Other Confectionaries

7.5.4 Snack Food

7.5.5 Dips & Sauces

7.5.6 Yogurts

7.5.7 Cereals

7.5.8 Other Food & Beverages

7.6 Paints and Coatings

7.7 Other Applications

7.7.1 Plastics

7.7.2 Tanneries

7.7.3 Tobacco



8 Global Humectants Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

10.2 BASF SE

10.3 Cargill

10.4 The DOW Chemical Company

10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Company

10.6 Roquette Frres

10.7 Ingredion Incorporated

10.8 Brenntag AG

10.9 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

10.10 Barentz

10.11 Batory Foods

10.12 Corbion N.V.

10.13 VMP Chemiekontor

10.14 Lubrizol



