Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market 2017-2018 & 2026: Growing Incidence of Food Encapsulation Technologies and Growth of High Effectiveness Equipment for Mixing Integrated Food Ingredients

Global Integrated Food Ingredients market accounted for $53.25 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $92.87 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include growing incidence of food encapsulation technologies and growth of high effectiveness equipment for mixing integrated food ingredients. However, superior price for developing innovative integrated food products and food safety concerns & rules are hampering the market growth.



Integrated food ingredients act as taste enhancers and hence, they are widely used in bakeries and confectioneries. In addition, from the view of sales and marketing, it is essential to give a proper form and texture to food products. The main goal of integrated food ingredients is to increase the special food items, and their taste, colour, shelf-life. The term food ingredient includes food additives, which are substances added to foods for specific technical and/or functional purposes through processing, storage or packaging.



Based on Function, The preservation of food plays an important role in the food & beverage industry. Preservation increases the shelf life of a product as well as the appeal. The growing attentiveness among manufacturers to preserve the food in various ways is anticipated to propel the market growth.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. The processed food industry in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing enlargement, due to the varying lifestyles of consumers.



Moreover, the processed food in this region is also highly dynamic in nature. Customer preferences are continuously altering in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market, By Integrated Solution

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Meat Products

5.2.1 Emulsifiers

5.2.2 Colors

5.2.3 Binders

5.2.4 Preservatives

5.2.5 Flavors

5.2.6 Salts

5.3 Bakery & Confectionery

5.3.1 Hydrocolloids

5.3.2 Starch

5.3.3 Flavors

5.4 Snacks & Savories

5.4.1 Preservatives

5.4.2 Fats & Oils

5.4.3 Flavors

5.4.4 Sweeteners

5.5 Dairy

5.5.1 Flavors

5.5.2 Sweeteners

5.5.3 Concentrate (Milk)

5.5.4 Starch

5.5.5 Acidulants

5.6 Beverages

5.6.1 Sweeteners

5.6.2 Colors

5.6.3 Concentrates (Juice)

5.6.4 Emulsifiers

5.6.5 Flavors

5.6.6 Acidulants

5.6.7 Preservatives



6 Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market, By Function

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Form

6.3 Preservation

6.4 Taste Enhancers

6.5 Texture

6.6 Coloring



7 Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Processed Seafood

7.3 Sauces, Dressings & Condiments (SDC)

7.4 Juice-Based Compounds (JBCS)

7.5 Processed Meat

7.6 Liquid Key Mixes

7.7 Soups & Bouillon

7.8 Dry Key Mixes

7.9 Other Applications



8 Global Integrated Food Ingredients Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Associated British Foods

10.2 Archer Daniels Midland

10.3 Kerry Group

10.4 Cargill

10.5 DSM

10.6 Dowdupont

10.7 Tate & Lyle

10.8 BASF

10.9 Dhler

10.10 Firmenich Sa

10.11 Symrise

10.12 International Flavors & Fragrances

10.13 Northwest Naturals (Tree Top, Inc.)

10.14 Gat Foods (The Central Bottling Company)



