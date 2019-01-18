China Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market Report, 2013-2017 & 2018-2022

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market, 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Recombinant Lispro Insulin is a new-type insulin analogue that takes effect more quickly, lasts for a shorter period and is more in line with the insulin secretion curve during physiological meals. Preparations Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection, Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R), and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (50R) can all better control blood sugar and reduce hypoglycemia.



Recombinant Lispro Insulin was developed by Lilly. Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection (trade name: Humalog), Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R) (trade name: Humalog Mix25), and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (50R) (trade name: Humalog Mix50) were approved by the FDA for the treatment of diabetes between Apr. 1996 and Dec.1999, and launched in China in 2005, 2010 and 2008 respectively.



By the end of 2018, in addition to Lilly's Humalog, the only Recombinant Lispro Insulin products in China are domestic manufacturer Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R) that were launched in 2006 and 2014 respectively.



According to the researcher, Recombinant Lispro Insulin has been developing rapidly since it entered China, with annual sales value increasing from less than CNY 7 million in 2005 to CNY 243 million in 2017. The only Recombinant Lispro Insulin manufacturers on the Chinese market are Lilly and Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals. By sales value, the market share of Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin exceeded 98% in 2017 but is declining slowly.



Optimistic about China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin market, some other domestic pharmaceutical companies are stepping up the imitation of Recombinant Lispro Insulin. For example, in Oct. 2018, Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announced that the CFDA had approved the clinical trials of its Recombinant Lispro Insulin Injection, Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (25R), and Mixed Protamine Zinc Recombinant Human Insulin Lispro Injection (50R). It is expected that in the next few years, more Recombinant Lispro Insulin products by domestic pharmaceutical companies will be launched.

It is expected that as the number of diabetic patients continues to increase, China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin market will still have some growth potential.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Relevant Concepts of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

1.1 Indications for Recombinant Lispro Insulin

1.2 Development of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China



2 Sales of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China, 2013-2017

2.1 Sales Value of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Recombinant Lispro Insulin

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Recombinant Lispro Insulin by Dosage Form in China, 2013-2017



3 Analysis of Major Recombinant Lispro Insulin Manufacturers in China, 2013-2017

3.1 Analysis on Market Share of Major Recombinant Lispro Insulin Manufacturers

3.1.1 Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Market Share by Sales Volume

3.2 Lilly

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of Lilly's Recombinant Lispro Insulin (Humalog) in China

3.3 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals' Recombinant Lispro Insulin (Prandilin) in China



4 Prices of Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China, 2017-2018

4.1 Lilly (Humalog)

4.2 Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals (Prandilin)



5 Prospect of China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market, 2018-2022

5.1 Analysis on Factors Affecting Development of China's Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market

5.2 Progress of Generic Recombinant Lispro Insulin in China

5.3 Forecast on Trend of Recombinant Lispro Insulin Market



