Ferrari to announce 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter financial results on January 31

/EIN News/ -- Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announced today that its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2018 will be released on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

A live audio webcast and conference call of the 2018 full year and fourth quarter results will begin at 2.30 p.m. GMT / 3.30 p.m. CET / 9.30 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 31.

Details for accessing this presentation will be available in the Investors section of Ferrari’s corporate website at http://corporate.ferrari.com prior to the event. For those unable to participate in the live session, a replay will remain archived on Ferrari’s corporate website (http://corporate.ferrari.com) for two weeks after the call.

