Global Wood-Plastic Composites Market 2018-2023 - Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 10%

The global wood-plastic composites market reached a volume of around 3.3 Million Tons in 2017. The market is further expected to reach a volume of nearly 6 Million Tons by 2023, exhibiting a CAGR of around 10% during 2018-2023.



Wood-plastic composites are hybrid materials which are made by blending natural wood products such as bamboo, pulp, bark etc. with thermoplastics or polymers. These products can be easily drilled and planed and are created by using biodegradable, recycled, renewable plastic materials.



Wood-plastic composites possess qualities of both wood and plastic. These composites are versatile, durable and rot resistant in nature which makes it possible for the manufacturers to produce them in any shape. Wood plastic composites are capable of working in high temperature zones owing to which they can be used in the locations where normal wood materials cannot be used. Production of these materials encourages the reuse of wood waste which is otherwise sent to landfills.



Wood-plastic composites market drivers:



The use of wood plastic composites prevents the deforestation owing to which they act as an ideal substitute for hard wood. Additionally, the manufacturing process of wood plastic composites does not involve any chemical which can be harmful or toxic to the environment. These environmental concerns and rising awareness regarding them act as a primary factor which has been driving the growth of the market.



The demand for wood plastic composites has been witnessing a robust growth in the construction and automobile industries as they are inexpensive in nature and are easy to be used in different non-structural areas including balconies, staircases, pillars, etc.



Wood plastic composites offer numerous benefits as compared to its substitutes. They are durable, rust-free in nature, require low-maintenance and sustain high temperatures on account of which they are being increasingly used in interiors, car speakers, and home furniture and kitchen appliances. This has contributed towards an augmented demand for wood plastic composites across the globe.



There has been an increase in industrialisation and urbanisation in developing nations which has given a boost to the construction and building sectors. These are some of the growth-inducing forces which have been acting in favour of the global wood composites market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wood-plastic composites market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global wood-plastic composites industry?

What is the breakup of the global wood-plastic composites industry on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global wood-plastic composites industry on the basis of application?

What are the price trends of wood-plastic composites?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wood-plastic composites market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wood-plastic composites market?

What is the structure of the global wood-plastic composites market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wood-plastic composites market?

How are wood-plastic composites manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wood-Plastic Composites Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.3 Manufacturing

5.8.4 Marketing

5.8.5 Distribution

5.8.6 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Polyethylene

6.2 Polyvinylchloride

6.3 Polypropylene

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Building and Construction

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Industrial and Consumer Goods

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.3 Europe

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 Wood-Plastic Composites Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Trex Company, Inc.

10.3.2 Axion Structural Innovations LLC

10.3.3 Beologic N.V.

10.3.4 Oldcastle Architectural Inc.

10.3.5 CertainTeed Corporation

10.3.6 Fiberon, LLC

10.3.7 Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

10.3.8 Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

10.3.9 Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG

10.3.10 Woodmass

10.3.11 PolyPlank AB

10.3.12 Renolit

10.3.13 TAMKO Building Products, Inc.

10.3.14 TimberTech

10.3.15 Universal Forest Product



