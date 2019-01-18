Global Vacuum Ovens Market, 2017-2018 & 2023: Market is Projected to Reach US$ 255.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vacuum Ovens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vacuum ovens market was worth US$ 166.5 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 255.5 Million by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2018-2023.



The rise of the vacuum oven market largely relies on the legalised use of cannabis in considerable parts of the world and the commercialisation that materializes with it. For the legalised cannabis growers, vacuum ovens help them to process cannabis extract BHOs (Butane Hash oil). Through these vacuums, the growers get purified oil extract, along with a reduced risk of fire while performing the entire process.



The vacuum ovens are also used in the medical industry to remove chemicals that are possibly toxic to the human body. This process is essentially compelling for embedded medical devices like artificial heart valves, pacemakers and even joints. In addition to this, these ovens are also used in order to comprehend how a device will react to the high vacuum environment of space, which makes them a viable equipment for the aerospace industry.



