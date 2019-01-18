There were 20 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 149,517 in the last 365 days.

Global Specialty Tires Market Report 2018-2022 - Reducing Prices of Natural Rubber / Rental Market of Specialty Vehicles / Competitive Landscape

The specialty tires market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2022.

The development of airless tires to push growth in the market. Automotive radial airless tires for specialty vehicles such as off-highway commercial vehicles like golf carts, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles and mainstream commercial vehicles are forecasted to gain traction by 2020.

Market Overview

Reducing prices of natural rubber

Natural rubber is a major component used for making specialty tires. Decreasing the commodity price of natural rubber will reduce the overall production costs associated with specialty tires.

Rental market of specialty vehicles

The rental service pose a major threat to the sales of production of specialty vehicles. This will adversely affect the demand for specialty tires during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bridgestone and Continental, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of airless tires and the reducing prices of natural rubber, will provide considerable growth opportunities to specialty tires manufactures.

Bridgestone, Continental, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, And Toyo Tire & Rubber are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Comparison by application
  • Mining and construction
  • Agriculture
  • Aircraft
  • Others
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-MARKETS

  • Comparison by end-markets
  • OEM
  • Aftermarket
  • Market opportunity by end-markets

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Development of airless tires
  • Implementation of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) within specialty vehicles
  • Online tire e-retailing market gaining traction

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bridgestone
  • Continental
  • Jk Tyre & Industries
  • Michelin
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
  • Toyo Tire & Rubber

