Global Specialty Tires Market Report 2018-2022 - Reducing Prices of Natural Rubber / Rental Market of Specialty Vehicles / Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Specialty Tires Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The specialty tires market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2022.



The development of airless tires to push growth in the market. Automotive radial airless tires for specialty vehicles such as off-highway commercial vehicles like golf carts, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles and mainstream commercial vehicles are forecasted to gain traction by 2020.



Market Overview



Reducing prices of natural rubber



Natural rubber is a major component used for making specialty tires. Decreasing the commodity price of natural rubber will reduce the overall production costs associated with specialty tires.



Rental market of specialty vehicles



The rental service pose a major threat to the sales of production of specialty vehicles. This will adversely affect the demand for specialty tires during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bridgestone and Continental, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of airless tires and the reducing prices of natural rubber, will provide considerable growth opportunities to specialty tires manufactures.



Bridgestone, Continental, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, And Toyo Tire & Rubber are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Mining and construction

Agriculture



Aircraft



Others



Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-MARKETS



Comparison by end-markets

OEM



Aftermarket



Market opportunity by end-markets

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Development of airless tires

Implementation of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) within specialty vehicles

Online tire e-retailing market gaining traction

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Bridgestone

Continental

Jk Tyre & Industries

Michelin

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Toyo Tire & Rubber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8sn62g/global_specialty?w=12





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Automotive Tires



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.