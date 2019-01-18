Global Specialty Tires Market Report 2018-2022 - Reducing Prices of Natural Rubber / Rental Market of Specialty Vehicles / Competitive Landscape
The specialty tires market will register a CAGR of close to 4% by 2022.
The development of airless tires to push growth in the market. Automotive radial airless tires for specialty vehicles such as off-highway commercial vehicles like golf carts, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles and mainstream commercial vehicles are forecasted to gain traction by 2020.
Market Overview
Reducing prices of natural rubber
Natural rubber is a major component used for making specialty tires. Decreasing the commodity price of natural rubber will reduce the overall production costs associated with specialty tires.
Rental market of specialty vehicles
The rental service pose a major threat to the sales of production of specialty vehicles. This will adversely affect the demand for specialty tires during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Bridgestone and Continental, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the development of airless tires and the reducing prices of natural rubber, will provide considerable growth opportunities to specialty tires manufactures.
Bridgestone, Continental, JK Tyre & Industries, Michelin, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, And Toyo Tire & Rubber are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Mining and construction
- Agriculture
- Aircraft
- Others
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-MARKETS
- Comparison by end-markets
- OEM
- Aftermarket
- Market opportunity by end-markets
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Development of airless tires
- Implementation of tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) within specialty vehicles
- Online tire e-retailing market gaining traction
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Bridgestone
- Continental
- Jk Tyre & Industries
- Michelin
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Toyo Tire & Rubber
