Global CO2 Market Report 2018-2022 Featuring Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, BASF, Messer, Praxair, SOL & The Linde Group

The global CO2 market will register a CAGR of more than 13% by 2022.



Oil and gas industry is the key contributors to the CO2 market as it mainly used for enhancing oil recovery in the oil and gas industry. Factors such as undergrounds deposits of CO2 are relatively inexpensive and can be extracted in large quantity, which has increase demand for CO2 in oil and gas industry prefer CO2.



The increased use of nitrogen and carbon dioxide for oil recovery projects and high requirement of low- Sulphur diesel and gasoline, where these gases are used for Sulphur separation process will propel the growth of the market.



Market Overview



Increasing number of applications in the food and beverages industry



CO2 is available in the solid, liquid and gaseous states. This liquid form is the most used form in the food and beverages industry. CO2 is used for processing all types of meat products and frozen specialties.



High manufacturing cost



Although CO2 is abundant in nature, the setting up of air separation plants for production this gas requires heavy investments. The volatility of raw material prices, rising cost of products and mode of packaging reduce profits margins of vendors, therefore this will hinder the medium and small vendors.



Competitive Landscape



The CO2 market is concentrated due to the presence of a few companies. The vendors in market rely on organic growth thorough M&A. The expansion of manufacturing capacities as major vendors increases their consumer base through expansion M&A, and strengthening distribution networks.



Report Summary

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in R&D activities for new appliances. These R&D activities in the enhanced oil recovery sector extensively use CO2 and will drive them market growth.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rising demand in the oil and gas industry. The increased use of nitrogen and carbon dioxide for oil recovery projects and high requirement of low- sulfur diesel and gasoline where these gases are used for sulfur separation process will foster the growth of the market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high manufacturing cost. Vendors are unable to maintain a balanced mix of distribution to ensure maximum consumer reach. Factors such as variation in energy prices, rising labor cost, and other expenses pose a threat to CO2 vendors.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Global CO2 market by enhanced oil refinery

Global CO2 market by food and beverages

Global CO2 market by precipitated calcium carbonate



Global CO2 market by others



Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increase in R&D activities for new applications

Inorganic expansion and increase in M&A

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

BASF

Messer

Praxair

SOL

The Linde Group



