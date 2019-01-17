Hoyer Statement on Democrats' Latest Plan to Reopen Government and End the Trump Shutdown

“The needless continuation of the Trump shutdown is unacceptable and detrimental to our nation and its economy. Democrats have offered one idea after another to reopen government, and we will continue to vote on legislation to end the Trump shutdown.

“Democrats will keep the House of Representatives open next week to continue voting to reopen government. I will bring to the Floor a package of six appropriations bills that represent the compromise position negotiated by Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, which is what some House Republicans have said they would prefer to support instead of the Senate-passed bills.

“While Republicans actively vote to keep the government shut down, Democrats will continue to put forward constructive ideas on how to end it. I call on Senate Republican Leader McConnell to stop ignoring this shutdown and allow a vote on legislation to reopen the government.”