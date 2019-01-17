Nissan continues tradition at the Montreal Auto Show with EV and one-off project vehicle debuts

An Altima AWD wearing heavy-duty tracks, longer-range LEAF PLUS, 2019 Altima and 2019 Murano all share the spotlight in the Nissan booth

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan’s presence at the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) on press day consists of a well-rounded quartet of vehicles, each one representing vastly different areas of the automotive spectrum.



Altima-te AWD Project Vehicle makes global debut at the 2019 Montreal International Auto Show



LEAF PLUS debuts in Nissan Canada’s #1 EV market



The new 2019 Nissan Murano makes its Canadian debut



The all-new 2019 Altima with standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive



The Altima-te AWD equipped with heavy-duty DOMINATOR Tracks





/EIN News/ -- “I’ve called Nissan Canada home for over three years, and can confidently say there has never been a more exciting time the brand,” says Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada. “We just recorded our sixth-consecutive year of sales, and are on a product offensive, ensuring we’re continuing to offer our customers accessible, beautifully designed products loaded with technology. By introducing the longer-range LEAF PLUS, Nissan remains at the forefront of the electric vehicle segment. Through the refreshed Murano, we’re ensuring a core product cements its reputation which is rooted in stunning design and advanced technology.”

“In service to our customers, we continuously strive to be at the forefront of even the more unexpected carlines,” concluded Paiva. “In the case of the all-new Altima sedan, we decided to offer Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive fitted as standard on all trims. This is the first-ever AWD Nissan sedan offered in North America, and in typical Nissan fashion, we wanted to have a bit of fun to convey a message to show goers. The Altima-te AWD is sure to stand out from the crowd with its striking new ‘Sunset Drift’ exterior colour, extreme fender flares and 30-inch tall, heavy-duty track system.”

LEAF PLUS debuts in Nissan Canada’s #1 EV market

The world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, made its Canadian debut at the 2011 Montreal International Auto Show. Eight years later, the most popular EV nameplate in the world has triggered zero-emission adoption around the world, legions of fans, and a shift in public perception about electric vehicles resulting in multitudes of EV competitors joining the fold. The LEAF itself has since evolved in 2011 from a range of 160 kilometres, to 363 kilometres with the 2019 LEAF PLUS - the second variant of the Nissan LEAF. Once again, the latest version of the Nissan LEAF is making its first Canadian public appearance at the Montreal International Auto Show.

The “PLUS” refers to the increased energy density of the model's 62 kWh battery pack and the higher output of its powertrain. The new powertrain adds to the car's range by approximately 40 per cent, with NRCan range of up to 363 kilometres, ensuring that there is a Nissan LEAF to meet the driving needs of a wider range of customers.

Pricing release and Canadian debut for the 2019 Murano crossover

The new 2019 Nissan Murano made its Canadian debut, offering a look at the redesigned exterior and refreshed interior as it hits Canadian showrooms this month.

The revisions to the popular third-generation Murano's exterior add a more pronounced front V-motion grille, redesigned LED headlights and taillights, new LED fog lights, new 18-inch and 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheel designs and two fresh new exterior colours – Sunset Drift and Deep Blue Pearl.

Nissan also announced pricing for the 2019 Murano. The Nissan Murano S will have a starting M.S.R.P. of $32,428. To read the full pricing release, please visit: Nissan announces Canadian pricing for new, refreshed 2019 Murano

All-in, on the All-Wheel Drive Altima

Nissan is bringing excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with the 2019 Nissan Altima, which offers Nissan Intelligent All-Wheel Drive as the singular drivetrain option in Canada. The all-new, sixth-generation Altima features:

Advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and driving aid technologies, including ProPILOT Assist and introducing Safety Shield 360 with Rear Intelligent Emergency Braking

Expressive design with lower, wider and more athletic proportions

New open, airy premium uplifting interior design

Now in Canadian showrooms, the 2019 Altima is available in three grade levels, along with a limited-production launch edition.

Altima-te AWD Project Vehicle makes global debut

Finishing off Nissan’s press conference was a reveal for a vehicle the world hasn’t seen before – another Nissan wearing heavy-duty DOMINATOR Tracks from American Track Truck. Unlike the “Warrior” family of Nissan crossovers equipped with tracks, this one-off vehicle is a sedan, symbolizing the AWD configuration for the 2019 Altima in Canada.

Like the Rogue Warrior which debuted at the 2016 Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS), the Altima-te AWD was modified entirely by Quebec-based Motorsports in Action (MIA), using the DOMINATOR® track system from American Track Truck.

The tracks measure 1,220 millimetres/48 inches long, 750 millimetres/30 inches tall and 380 millimetres/15 inches wide. The Altima-te AWD required more extreme body and chassis modifications compared to the changes that were made on the Rogue Warrior project vehicle. The most prominent exterior modification to Altima’s exterior is seen in the front and rear fenders that were flared out by 180 millimetres/7 inches on each side, to accommodate the DOMINATOR, track system, expanding the total body width by 360 millimetres/14 inches. This results in a noticeably assertive stance, while maintaining Altima’s sedan design essence and flowing lines.

The Altima-te AWD will be on display at the 2019 MIAS for public days, and move on to be displayed in the Nissan booth at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto in February. To see the video story and read more about the Altima-te AWD, click here .

About Nissan Canada Inc.

Nissan Canada Inc. (NCI) is the Canadian sales, marketing and distribution subsidiary of Nissan Motor Limited and Nissan North America, Inc. NCI was the first Japanese-based automaker to incorporate in Canada in 1965, and now directly employs 306 full-time staff across offices in Vancouver (BC), Mississauga (ON), and Kirkland (QC). There are 208 independent Nissan dealerships, including 81 that also act as Nissan Commercial Vehicles dealers, 114 electric vehicle-certified dealers, and 42 INFINITI retailers across Canada.

More information about Nissan in Canada and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.nissan.ca and www.INFINITI.ca .

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.



About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2017, the company sold 5.77 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 11.9 trillion yen. On April 1, 2017, the company embarked on Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, a six-year plan targeting a 30% increase in annualized revenues to 16.5 trillion yen by the end of fiscal 2022, along with cumulative free cash flow of 2.5 trillion yen. As part of Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022, the company plans to extend its leadership in electric vehicles, symbolized by the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: Asia & Oceania; Africa, the Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America; and North America. Nissan has partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and acquired a 34% stake in Mitsubishi Motors in 2016. Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is today the world’s largest automotive partnership, with combined sales of more than 10.6 million vehicles in calendar year 2017.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

Media contacts:

Didier Marsaud

Director, Corporate Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6400

Email: didier.marsaud@nissancanada.com

Jenn McCarthy

Manager, Product Communications

Nissan Canada

Telephone: 905-629-6350

Email: jennifer.mccarthy@nissancanada.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/13acec78-c586-4c1d-b532-a43b5e49d162

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1fb17ad-0aac-4a56-8e6a-484da405bc00

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2030eaed-53d7-4f81-bd58-aebb6bae821d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc831080-32ff-410b-b133-8a0373523847

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad8748b-9b6f-48b1-aea1-fe70a424c1b1



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.