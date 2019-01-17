Hi-Crush Partners LP Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP), “Hi-Crush” or the “Partnership”, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Hosting the call will be Robert E. Rasmus, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi-Crush and Laura C. Fulton, Chief Financial Officer of Hi-Crush.



The call can be accessed live by dialing (877) 407-0789, or for international callers, (201) 689-8562. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13686710. The replay will be available until February 20, 2019.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Event Calendar section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

The latest investor presentation will be available on Hi-Crush's website at www.hicrush.com in the Investors-Presentations section.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush is a fully integrated, strategic provider of proppant and logistics solutions to the North American petroleum industry. We own and operate multiple frac sand mining facilities and in-basin terminals, and provide mine-to-wellsite logistics services that optimize proppant supply to customers in all major basins. Our PropStream® service, offering both container- and silo-based wellsite delivery and storage systems, provides the highest level of flexibility, safety and efficiency in managing the full scope and value of the proppant supply chain. Visit HiCrush.com.

