Endurance International Group to Announce 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on February 7, 2019

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:EIGI), a leading provider of cloud-based platform solutions designed to help small and medium-sized businesses succeed online, announced today that it will release its 2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Thursday, February 7 at 7:00 a.m. EST. Management will hold a conference call and webcast on that day at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss the Company's financial results. A prepared presentation to accompany the conference call will be posted on the investor relations web site prior to the call.



What: Endurance International Group 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results Conference Call When: Thursday, February 7, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. EST Live Call: The call can be accessed ten minutes prior to the start of the call by using the following telephone numbers: US/Canada: (888) 734-0328 International: (678) 894-3054 Replay: US/Canada: (855) 859-2056 International: (404) 537-3406 (Available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 10:00 a.m. EST on February 14, 2019) Conference ID: 6077998 Webcast: http://ir.endurance.com/

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,700 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com.

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Investor Contact:

Angela White

Endurance International Group

(781) 852-3450

ir@endurance.com

Press Contact:

Kristen Andrews

Endurance International Group

(781) 418-6716

press@endurance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.