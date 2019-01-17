Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the January 30, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Marriott International, Inc. (“Marriott” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAR ) securities between November 9, 2016 and November 29, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Marriott investors have until January 30, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.



On November 30, 2018, Marriott announced that its guest reservation system had been hacked, potentially exposing the personal information of approximately 500 million guests. On this news, shares of Marriott fell $6.81 or nearly 6%, to close at $115.03 on November 30, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Marriott’s and Starwood’s systems storing their customers’ personal data were not secure; (2) there had been unauthorized access on Starwood’s network since 2014; (3) consequently, the personal data of approximately 500 million Starwood guests and sensitive personal information of approximately 327 million of those guests may have been exposed to unauthorized parties; and (4) as a result, Marriott’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of Marriott, you may move the Court no later than January 30, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class.

