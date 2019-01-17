LogistiCare’s Fundraising Efforts Provide Support for Kidney Disease Patients

Non-emergency medical transportation broker donates nearly $700,000 to National Kidney Foundation in five years

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogistiCare, the nation’s largest non-emergency medical transportation broker, today announced the organization and its employees across the country raised and contributed more than $257,000 in 2018 to the National Kidney Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to preventing kidney and urinary tract diseases. The money raised benefits dialysis patients across the United States.



The donation is part of the company’s longstanding commitment to provide monetary support and additional benefits to the National Kidney Foundation for patients suffering from kidney disease and other illnesses. In the past five years, LogistiCare has raised and donated nearly $700,000 for the Foundation from its corporate office and operations centers across the country through Kidney Walk fundraisers and sponsorship of the National Kidney Foundation’s Walk program and golf tournament.



“LogistiCare has demonstrated time and again that they are committed to raising awareness of prevention, early detection and the proper treatment of kidney disease,” said Cara McKinney, executive director of the National Kidney Foundation, serving Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. “The population they serve is often frail and they understand the ongoing need for funds to assist in research for our many programs that support kidney patients.”



Since its inception, LogistiCare has been dedicated to supporting underserved individuals. The company annually participates in fundraising walks in 23 cities throughout the country. The company also holds an annual Service Day celebration that includes speeches and testimonials from patients battling kidney disease as well as doctors and representatives from the National Kidney Foundation. As part of Service Day, LogistiCare packs and delivers gift bags which include blankets, water bottles, pill cases and other items to 500 dialysis patients.



“With 30 million Americans battling chronic kidney disease and many others at risk, it’s imperative to continue to raise awareness and funding for this insidious disease,” said Jeff Felton, LogistiCare CEO. “I am humbled by our employees who so generously give their time to raise money and awareness about kidney disease. It’s emblematic of the passion and caring culture at LogistiCare.”



The company is also an active participant in goBeyondProfit, an organization that encourages businesses to make significant contributions to improve communities in which they live, work and serve. For more information about LogistiCare’s community involvement, visit www.logisticare.com/community-commitment/.

About LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ: PRSC), is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation programs for state governments and managed care organizations. Its range of services includes call center management, network credentialing, vendor payment management and non-emergency medical transport management. In 2017, the company maintained a 99 percent complaint-free service rate while managing over 65 million trips and more than 24 million eligible riders. For more information, visit www.logisticare.com.

Mike Rieman www.logisticare.com 404.419.9230 mrieman@cookerly.com



