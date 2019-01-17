Phacilitate Leaders World and World Stem Cell Summit Announce New Updates: Visionary Speakers, Programs and Agenda

#WSCS2019 and #PLW2019 January 22-25, 2019, Hyatt Regency Miami

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The co-located Phacilitate Leaders World and World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS) are proud to announce new updates to the world’s largest advanced therapies partnering event. There is still time to register for this spectacular gathering of academics, industry, healthcare and regulatory leaders at the Hyatt Regency Miami, January 22-25, 2019. Join 1,500 attendees from 40 nations, representing more than 200 organizations and 300 speakers for a translation-focused, partnering conference that will help advance the next frontier in the future of medicine.

WSCS is led by the Regenerative Medicine Foundation and principal organizing partners Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund, The Cure Alliance, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute at the University of Miami, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine and Weill Cornell Medicine. Contributing partners include Mayo Clinic, Sanford Health, New York Stem Cell Foundation and Nova Southeastern University Cell Therapy Institute. Phaciliate Leaders World is sponsored by Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, American Society of Cell & Gene Therapy, BioInformant, BioInsights, Biotech and Money, Cord Blood Association, Emily Whitehead Foundation, Global Alliance for iPSC Therapies (GAiT), Leapsmag, MedNous, Regenerative Medicine Manufacturing Society and Stem Cells Translational Medicine. One ticket gives you access to ALL Phacilitate and WSCS content in one consolidated agenda.

Adding to the prestige of the event will be more than 300 distinguished speakers, including:

Anthony Atala , Professor and Director, Wake Forest Regenerative Medicine Institute, Wake Forest School of Medicine

, Professor and Director, Wake Forest Regenerative Medicine Institute, Usman Azam, President & CEO , Tmunity Therapeutics

President & CEO John Bishai, Director, Healthcare Investment Banking , Wells Fargo Securities

Director, Healthcare Investment Banking Neil Canavan, Author , A Cure Within

Author Brad Loncar, CEO , Loncar investments

CEO Dr. Claudio Dansky Ullmann, Chief Medical Officer, Maxcyte

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David DiGiusto, Chief Technology Officer, Semma Therapeutics

Chief Technology Officer, Stanley Frankel, Corporate Vice President, Head, Immuno-Oncology R&D , Celgene

Corporate Vice President, Head, Immuno-Oncology R&D Dr. Dan Gincel , Vice President for University Partnerships / Executive Director, Maryland Technology Development Corporation (TEDCO) / Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund

, Vice President for University Partnerships / Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Hare , Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, Longeveron, LLC and Director, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI), Louis Lemberg Professor of Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

, Co-Founder & Chief Science Officer, and Director, Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI), Louis Lemberg Professor of Medicine, Peter Hoang , President & Chief Executive Officer , Marker Therapeutics, Inc

President & Chief Executive Officer Hans Keirstead, Chairman and CEO , AIVITA Biomedical, Inc.

Chairman and CEO Krishna Komanduri, Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, Sylvester Cancer Center

Director, Adult Stem Cell Transplant Program, Dr. Michael Leek, Chief Executive , TC Biopharm

Chief Executive Dave Lennon, President, AveXis, Inc

President, Dr. Bruce Levine, Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy , Center for Cellular Immunotherapies of the University of Pennsylvania and President Elect, International Society for Cell and Gene Therapy

Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy and President Elect, Dr. Peihua Lu, Medical Executive President, Lu Daopei Hospital & Lu Daopei Institute of Haematology

Medical Executive President, Steven Lynum , President, Panasonic Healthcare Corporation

, President, Dr. Peter Marks , Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research, US Food and Drug Administration

, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation & Research, Kathrin Meyer, Principal Investigator, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Principal Investigator, Kimberly Noonan , Co-Founder & CSO , WindMIL Therapeutics

, Co-Founder & CSO Dr. Steve Okada, Vice President & Head Clinical Strategy, Regenerative Medicine Unit, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vice President & Head Clinical Strategy, Regenerative Medicine Unit, David Pearce , President of Innovation and Research, Sanford Health

, President of Innovation and Research, Wenchen Qu , Director of Regenerative Pain Medicine Practice, Mayo Clinic

, Director of Regenerative Pain Medicine Practice, Shahin Rafii , Professor of Medicine, Weill Cornell

, Professor of Medicine, Camilo Ricordi , Professor and Director, Diabetes Research Institute and Cell Transplant Center, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

, Professor and Director, Diabetes Research Institute and Cell Transplant Center, Susan Solomon , Chief Executive Officer and Founder, The New York Stem Cell Foundation Research Institute (NYSCF)

, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Thomas Temple , Senior Vice President of Translational Research & Economic Development, Nova Southeastern University

, Senior Vice President of Translational Research & Economic Development, Dr. Carrie Wolinetz, Associate Director for Science Policy and Acting Chief of Staff to the Director, National Institutes of Health

The combined conferences are the world's largest interdisciplinary event dedicated to Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine, the one meeting on the global calendar attended by all of the critical decision-makers from every stakeholder in the ﬁeld. The ambitious and comprehensive agenda will inform attendees about all aspects driving the commercialization of advanced therapies on topics including immuno-oncology, cord blood, regulatory pathways, reimbursement, research and development, emerging science, translation and clinical trials, regenerative medicine in the clinic, ethics and regulation, patient advocacy, funding and much more. Regenerative Medicine in the Clinic sessions educates clinicians and patients on treatments available right now. Expert luncheons facilitate intimate conversations with industry leaders and potential funders. Special networking events and celebrations include the prestigious Stem Cell Action & Regenerative Medicine Awards Gala Dinner and a glamorous yacht party to benefit the Emily Whitehead Foundation. Other features include the Advanced Therapies Summit in association with FierceBiotech, where a strategic patient focused view of integrating advanced therapies in healthcare will be explored through panel style discussions, the Asia Pavilion, where attendees will gain strategies for globalization and the essentials of business and regulation in Japan, China and South Korea and the new Phacilitate:TALKS, hosted by Anemocyte, that will inspire your work long after you leave Miami.

About Phacilitate

Phacilitate believes in the power of partnerships and that through collaboration, anything can be achieved. By fostering the community and bringing together a diverse range of expertise from across the advanced therapies ecosystem, Phacilitate is creating a network of partnerships that brings the industry closer to achieving the ultimate goal of improving patient care and developing commercially viable curative treatments. This is the future of healthcare. Phacilitate unites people through award-winning events, which focus on the business and the science of advanced therapies, creating unforgettable experiences and memories to connect and inspire. Phacilitate Leaders World, Phacilitate Leaders Europe and Phacilitate Leaders Asia are the pillars of the calendar and bring together the entire advanced therapies ecosystem. For more information about Phacilitate, please visit: phacilitate.co.uk.

About the Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF)

The nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation fosters strategic collaborations to accelerate the development of regenerative medicine to improve health and deliver cures. RMF pursues its mission by producing its flagship World Stem Cell Summit; honoring leaders through the Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Action Awards; publishing The World Stem Report with our journal partner, Stem Cells Translational Medicine; and promoting policy and educational initiatives. For further information about RMF please visit: http://regmedfoundation.org/

About the World Stem Cell Summit

Produced by the nonprofit Regenerative Medicine Foundation (RMF) for 14 years, the World Stem Cell Summit 2019 is co-located with Phacilitate Leaders World. It is the most inclusive and expansive interdisciplinary, networking, and partnering meeting in the stem cell science and regenerative medicine field. With the overarching purpose of fostering biomedical research, funding, and investments targeting cures, the Summit is the single conference serving the diverse ecosystem of regenerative medicine stakeholders. For more information about the 14th World Stem Cell Summit (WSCS), please visit: worldstemcellsummit.com.

