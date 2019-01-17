BRP’s Can-Am Maverick X3 Side-By-Side Vehicle Wins the Dakar Rally Again

LIMA, Peru, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP’s (TSX:DOO, NASDAQ: DOOO) Maverick X3 side-by-side (SxS) vehicle has won the 41st edition of the Dakar Rally in South America for the second year in a row.



© BRP 2019





A popular choice for many racing teams, the Maverick X3 vehicle was dominant on the circuit, as nearly 80% of the vehicles racing in the SxS category were Maverick X3, proving Can-Am’s leadership in this category. Can-Am had more than 20 teams entered in the 2019 Dakar Rally, which lasted 11 days and featured a 5,000-kilometer course (around 3,100 miles) that started and ended in Lima, Peru.

“We congratulate the winners. This amazing victory and the fact that many racing teams decided to choose a Maverick X3 to conquer the world’s toughest and biggest rally shows how BRP and Can-Am’s unrelenting focus on innovation produces best-in-class products,” said Olivier Camus, Global Marketing Director, Can-Am Off-road. “For us, racing is an exciting testing ground to create the best possible experience for our consumers.”

Since its introduction in August 2016, the Can-Am Maverick X3 vehicle has chalked up a lot of victories on the racing circuit, winning four major championships in North America as well as several races elsewhere in the world, such as the 2018 Dakar Rally.

“To have the Can-Am Maverick X3 vehicle win the side-by-side class twice in a row in Dakar, the world’s most difficult race, is outstanding,” concluded Camus. “It’s a clear demonstration that we have an industry-leading platform that will allow consumers and racers alike conquer the most challenging terrain imaginable. Congratulations to all the riders and thanks for choosing the Can-Am Maverick X3.”

For more information about Can-Am off-road products and the Can-Am racing program, please visit canamoffroad.com .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Manitou boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We support our lines of product with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business to fully enhance your riding experience. With annual sales of CA$4.5 billion from over 100 countries, our global workforce is made up of around 10,350 driven, resourceful people.

