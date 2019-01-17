Pluralsight Recognized as One of the 50 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced it has been named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE. Pluralsight ranked number 5 on the Small & Medium company list, following up the company’s recent number 9 ranking on the 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplaces and number 18 ranking on the 2018 Best Workplaces for Women lists by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE.



/EIN News/ -- “Our mission is to democratize technology skills and support the technology innovations of individuals and organizations around the world,” said Anita Grantham, chief people officer of Pluralsight. “It’s gratifying to know our team is so deeply connected to our mission and see how their work directly contributes it. We are honored to be recognized as a Best Workplace in Technology and excited to keep building a world-class experience for our team members around the world to do the best work of their lives.”

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on team members feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To determine the Best Workplaces in Technology list, Great Place to Work® analyzed responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating their employers.

“The companies featured on the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology list offer dynamic, flexible, and transparent workplaces,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies create cultures that invite all employees to innovate, creating a competitive edge for their businesses and helping to realize the unique potential of each individual.”

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 220,000 employees in the Tech industry at Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM organizations.

To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

