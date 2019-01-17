Coverage Initiated for TransCanna Holdings Inc. via NetworkNewsWire

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN), a Canadian-based provider of services to help cannabis farmers and manufacturers establish and increase their brand awareness, announces it has engaged the corporate communications expertise of NetworkNewsWire ("NNW").



TransCanna helps its clients in the cannabis industry get recognized by end consumers, who in turn purchase their products. The company offers, or will be offering, its services throughout most aspect of the ecosystem, from branding, design, transportation and distribution to marketing and sales.

NetworkNewsWire is a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that helps public and private organizations find their voice and build market visibility. As part of the Client-Partner relationship with TransCanna, NNW will leverage its distribution network of over 5,000 key syndication outlets, various newsletters, social media channels, blogs, and other outreach tools to generate greater brand awareness for the company.

"TransCanna recently raised $2.2 million in its January IPO, a stout catalyst for its growth and expansion in the lucrative cannabis industry, especially when you review the company’s cap structure. Post IPO there’s approximately 17 million shares outstanding, fully diluted approximately 25 million shares. On top of that, only approximately 4.4 million shares are currently in the float,” states Sherri Franklin, Director of Client Solutions for NNW. “We are pleased to partner with TransCanna and provide for it a communications campaign that keeps the investment community up-to-date on the company's operations.”

About TransCanna Holdings Inc.

TransCanna Holdings is a Canadian-based company providing branding, transportation and distribution services through its wholly owned California subsidiaries, to a range of industries including the cannabis marketplace.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets, (3) enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

Forward-Looking Statements

