Clean sweep: American wireless consumers rate Verizon network quality experience best for 22nd time in a row by J.D. Power & Associates

Decade-plus customer feedback and satisfaction attributed to continuous technology leadership and innovation; 4G LTE Advanced technologies now available in more than 1500 markets nationwide

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile consumers have spoken, and Verizon’s network quality experience continues to be a clear winner, for the 22nd time in a row over 11 years. In the latest J.D. Power 2019 Wireless Network Quality Performance Study℠, Volume 1, customers rated Verizon best in every single category, including calls, messages, and data connection experiences.



/EIN News/ -- “We don’t engineer our network for awards, but when consumers speak this loudly about their great Verizon experience, it means we’re doing many things right. These continuing independent third party accolades mean a lot to the V-Team - this is in our DNA: to deliver the very best experience possible, starting with the best network,” said Mike Haberman, network vice president at Verizon. “This is what we focus on 24x7: whether it’s something as simple as watching a video on your mobile phone, or providing superior connectivity for small or medium businesses, or delivering awesome custom networks for global brands.”

Best for a good reason: innovating with 4G LTE Advanced technology

Verizon’s team of talented, dedicated engineers are leaders in testing and deploying the latest technology to create the best possible network experience for customers. Over the last year, Verizon rolled out the “Big 3” of LTE Advanced technologies – carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, and 256 QAM - in over 1,500 markets. Used in combination, these advanced technologies offer much faster speeds, better connectivity and more bandwidth for customers.

The rapid deployment of LTE Advanced technologies is one of several initiatives by Verizon to enhance its 4G LTE network. In the last year, the company has made several breakthroughs and tested new technologies that promise to deliver even faster speeds and capacity for users, including one demo that a chieved 1.45 gigabits per second via 4G. Some wireless companies are trying to call these same capabilities “5G E,” which is a made-up marketing term.

“4G LTE Advanced technologies pave the way for 5G and offer fast speeds for customers today, but make no mistake – we continue to invest and innovate with our 4G technology. Our 4G LTE network – the largest in the US with over 2.56 million square miles of coverage – has plenty of innovation runway left and our customers continue to have an exceptional network experience – as the latest survey results show,” said Haberman.

J.D. Power’s findings for 22 consecutive study periods cover 11 straight years (two volumes each year) in which Verizon has won more J.D. Power Network Quality awards than anyone else. In addition, for the fifth time in a row, Verizon took the top spot in all six J.D. Power regions. More than 32,000 people participated in a national survey conducted between July and December 2018 and recognizes the highest-ranking companies based on the results of their customers’ experience.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) is headquartered in New York City. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, Techcrunch and HuffPost, the company's media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon's corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

