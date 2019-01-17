Canada appalled by death of Canadian in Burkina Faso

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today issued the following statement on the murder of Canadian Kirk Woodman, who was abducted in Burkina Faso:

“Canada is appalled and deeply saddened that Kirk Woodman, who was abducted on January 15, 2019, has been killed in Burkina Faso.

“Canada condemns those responsible for this terrible crime. We are working with the government of Burkina Faso and other international partners to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice. The government’s priority is the safety and security of Canadians.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Woodman’s family and loved ones. This is a devastating and extremely painful time for them and they have Canada’s full support. As they mourn this tragedy, we ask that their privacy be respected.”



