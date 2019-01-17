Leading Tech Repair Brand uBreakiFix Opens 30 Stores, Launches New Strategic Partnerships in 2018 Fourth Quarter

Fast-Growing Tech Enterprise Closes 2018 with 478 Stores in Operation Across North America

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uBreakiFix announced significant growth for the fourth quarter of 2018, boasting a total of 30 new stores and bringing the brand to 478 stores across North America. The brand opened a total of 129 new stores in 2018, marking 60 percent increase in growth compared to 2017.

uBreakiFix announced significant growth for the fourth quarter of 2018, boasting a total of 30 new stores and bringing the brand to 478 stores across North America.





/EIN News/ -- The quarter’s fastest growing market was Texas with seven new locations, bringing the state’s total footprint to 41 stores. Texas is now one of uBreakiFix’s highest volume states behind its home state of Florida, with 84 stores. uBreakiFix also marked significant growth in Ontario and Alabama, each with four new locations.

Twenty percent of stores added in Q4 were previously independent tech repair shops that converted to the uBreakiFix brand. uBreakiFix welcomed a total of 27 store conversions in 2018.

In November, uBreakiFix announced a strategic partnership with TV manufacturer Element Electronics as the brand’s exclusive in and out of warranty repair provider, offering walk-in repair service for many Element Electronics TVs. With uBreakiFix, customers can enjoy television repairs in a matter of days, versus waiting several weeks for mail-in repair.

“At uBreakiFix, we’re constantly pursuing partnership opportunities that will create value for our customers,” said uBreakiFix president and co-founder Justin Wetherill. “We were excited to expand our television repair offerings in Q4 and grateful for the chance to do so with a like minded brand that shares our passion for putting customers first.”

uBreakiFix will continue the momentum into the first quarter of 2019. In January, uBreakiFix ranked #29 on Entrepreneur magazine’s annual Franchise 500® list for outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

Between January 1 and March 31, uBreakiFix plans to open 30 new stores in markets across North America. The brand also plans to pursue new strategic partnerships and extend existing partnerships to better serve its customers.

“Our company was built so that people can spend less time waiting and more time connected to the things that matter,” Wetherill said. “Our growth is not only a testament to the demand for our services but to our team’s commitment to executing at the highest caliber. We are incredibly proud of all that we accomplished in 2018 and look forward to another year of strong growth in 2019.”

uBreakiFix is known for its ability to repair anything with a power button. To date, uBreakiFix has repaired more than 5 million devices, including phones, tablets, computers, gaming consoles, and beyond. uBreakiFix offers free diagnostics, and each repair is backed with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix was founded in 2009 by a savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, who aligned their skill sets with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable, and provided a quality customer experience. By filling a gap in the repair marketplace, the company has grown organically without outside investment.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2017, uBreakiFix expanded the partnership to include exclusive after sales support for Google Pixelbook customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2018, uBreakiFix also ranked #18 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, #1 in the Electronics Repair category, and #1 on the Top New Franchises list. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b61f44-2cd9-48b6-bb2a-52be2bb5b397

For more information, contact:

Molly White

(404) 510-0491

molly@seesparkgo.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.