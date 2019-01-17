SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ("Ligand" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LGND). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lgnd.

The investigation concerns whether Ligand and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 16, 2019, Citron Research published a report entitled "Pipeline Ligand Pipe Dream," describing its observations on Ligand's business. The report detailed sources of future revenues by drug candidate, showing how roughly 60% of Ligand's milestone payments stem from just two companies. The report continues to allege that some of Ligand's partners have corporate addresses that are really a home or UPS box, or do not occupy their supposed address. Following this news, Ligand stock dropped over $23.00 per share or 18%, during trading on January 16, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Ligand shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lgnd. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

