Bridgeline Unbound Platform Selected to Power Prominent Health Care Alliance’s Website Redesign

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of cloud-based Web Content Management, eCommerce and Marketing Automation software, announced today that they partnered with a Massachusetts based health system that operates several hospitals in the Northeast United States and provides services to over 150,000 patients in the region.



This engagement includes a perpetual license subscription to the Bridgeline Unbound Digital Experience Platform (DXP) as well as professional services, totaling a combined investment of nearly $500,000. The Health System will leverage Bridgeline’s professional services - including User-Centered Design, Digital Strategy and application development to deploy the new, mobile-friendly, patient-facing digital experiences on the Bridgeline platform.

The goals of the engagement are to consolidate multiple, inconsistent and disparate websites across a variety of domains and content management systems into a unified digital experience powered by the Bridgeline Unbound platform. This strategic initiative will help the healthcare provider increase brand awareness in the highly competitive healthcare market, drive patient retention and increase new patient acquisition while creating efficiencies and cost savings for the organization.

“Bridgeline Unbound provides best-in-class marketing technology to enable healthcare organizations to provide an optimal patient experience,” says Ari Kahn, CEO for Bridgeline. “With this engagement, our customer will be able to manage their entire digital marketing strategy – from web content management, to marketing automation and website analytics to provide for a targeted and personalized experience for patients, families and health professionals. We’re excited to work on this strategic initiative to help our customer increase their brand awareness while driving new patient enrollment.”

