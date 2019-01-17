Monaker Group’s Instantly Bookable Vacation Rental Platform Goes Live With Two Additional Travel Distributors; Seven of the Company's Twenty-four Contracted Travel Distributors Now Live, with Several More Pending

WESTON, FL, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI), a technology leader in the travel and vacation rental markets, today reported that two more of its travel distribution partners have completed their integration and certification with the Monaker Booking Engine (MBE), thereby enabling them to search and instantly book from Monaker’s inventory of more than one million contracted vacation rental properties.



Based in North America, and Europe, these two latest additions are hotel and lodging consolidators. They bring the total number to seven established distributors now live, and Monaker expects several more of its twenty-four contracted distributors expected to complete their MBE integration and go live during the current month.

The MBE Application Program Interface (API) provides Monaker’s integrated travel distributors and their downstream partners with the ability to book commissionable vacation rentals within their existing reservation systems. Because the Monaker inventory bookings are instantly confirmed, rather than waiting hours or even days for property owners to respond, the vacation rental can also be seamlessly booked alongside air, car and other travel reservations as a complete package.

“As more travel distributors come on board and go live,” said Monaker CEO Bill Kerby, “we know how important it is to keep expanding the number of vacation rental properties available to their booking agents. We continue to work on expanding Monaker’s global inventory of vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and even castles.”

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc., is a technology-driven travel company focused on delivering innovation to the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market. The Monaker Booking Engine (MBE) provides access to more than one million instantly bookable vacation rental homes, villas, chalets, apartments, condos, resort residences, and castles. MBE offers travel distributors and agencies an industry first: a customizable, instant-booking platform for alternative lodging. For more about Monaker Group, visit www.monakergroup.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinions, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including ''will,'' ''may,'' ''expects,'' ''projects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimate,'' ''should,'' and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Monaker believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the “Risk Factors” and other cautionary statements included in Monaker’s annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended February 28, 2018 and the company's subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the SEC and are available at www.sec.gov . Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the company.





Company Contact: Monaker Group, Inc. Richard Marshall Director of Corporate Development Tel (954) 888-9779 Email: rmarshall@monakergroup.com MKGI Investor Relations & Media Contacts: CMA Investor Relations Ronald Both or Grant Stude Tel (949) 432-7557 Email: MKGI@cma.team

