MTBC to Present at the HIMSS19 Global Conference & Exhibition

SOMERSET, N.J, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) (NASDAQ: MTBCP), a leading provider of proprietary, cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services, today announced that it will present at the 2019 HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition on February 14, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. The Company will present its Blockchain Electronic Health Records (EHR) Network platform at the Orange County Convention Center’s Innovation Live Pavilion at 3:15-3:35 pm Eastern Time.



MTBC’s presentation will focus on its permission-based blockchain network, which creates the capability to exchange medical records between multiple EHR systems. The network, referred to as C.H.A.I.N. (Collaborative Health Analytics & Interoperability Network), provides patients with control over their health records via a patient-accessible EHR mobile app. With the patient’s permission, providers can synchronize data securely over the blockchain to other providers with a connected EHR. Any EHR system can join and access C.H.A.I.N. through MTBC.

The annual HIMSS Global Conference & Exhibition attracts more than 45,000 healthcare industry professionals to take advantage of educational and networking opportunities, as well as a chance to preview and experience technological and product advancements in the healthcare field. Clinicians and others attending the conference will also have an opportunity to meet the MTBC's team one-on-one to learn more about the Company's business. MTBC will be located at booth 9000 in Hall F at the Innovation Live Pavilion throughout the HIMSS19 Global Conference & Exhibition February 11-15, 2019.

About MTBC

MTBC is a healthcare information technology company that provides a fully integrated suite of proprietary web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers. Our integrated Software-as-a-Service (or SaaS) platform helps our customers increase revenues, streamline workflows and make better business and clinical decisions, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. MTBC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBC," and its Series A Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker symbol "MTBCP." For additional information, please visit our website at www.mtbc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management's expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, increased sales and marketing expenses, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry's) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to make successful acquisitions and manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective operations in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not assume any obligations to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp.

bkorn@mtbc.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

(214) 597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

