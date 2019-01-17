Liveops Ranks 4th on FlexJobs Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019

Achieves Top 5 ranking for 4th Consecutive Year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc., the leading provider of skilled workforces for customer service and sales, today announced that it earned the number four ranking on FlexJobs’ annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2019 . Last year, Liveops created 14,000 remote agent openings and anticipates that it will increase its agent population in 2019 significantly to fulfill the growing market demand.



/EIN News/ -- FlexJobs determines its list from an analysis of their database of more than 51,000 companies’ and job posting histories to identify the 100 companies with the highest number of remote job openings during 2018. To be considered, the jobs offered by these companies had to be remote-friendly, either allowing for candidates to telecommute entirely or part of the time

“Earning a spot on the FlexJobs 100 is an important measure of success at Liveops, where we aim to grow the quality and quantity of work from home opportunities serving the largest brands in the world,” said Greg Hanover, CEO of Liveops. “The greatest driver of job growth at Liveops is the increase in our FORTUNE 500 enterprise clients. We strive to set the standard for enterprise-grade remote work -- meaning we can provide the talent, experience and security required to work with the best brands in the worlds of retail, travel, insurance, healthcare and beyond.”

Liveops provides a network of thousands of remote, U.S.-based contact center agents to large global brands. The company’s approach -- work from home agents -- is unique in that it is able to attract highly-qualified and otherwise underutilized workforce, something the traditional, brick and mortar call center industry has been unable to achieve due to their geographic limitations. Some characteristics of the Liveops agent population include:

38 percent identify as work at home parents

25 percent identify as caregivers

19 percent identify as retirees or semi-retirees

Eight percent identify as veterans or military spouses

71 percent of Liveops’ active agents are 40 years old or older

Only eight percent of active Liveops agents are under 29 years old

This is the fourth year in a row that Liveops has earned a top-five spot on the FlexJobs Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs. On February 7th, Liveops will join the FlexJobs Remote Work Virtual Job Fair as a Gold Sponsor to connect with highly-skilled people looking to add flexibility to the way they earn. Registrations are open to all at https://flexjobs.vfairs.com/ .

To view the entire 2019 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-in-2019/.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading online service for professionals seeking telecommuting, flexible schedule, part-time, and freelance jobs. With flexible job listings in over 50 career categories, and opportunities ranging from entry-level to executive and freelance to full-time, FlexJobs offers job seekers a safe, easy, and efficient way to find professional and legitimate flexible job listings. Having helped over 3 million people in their job searches, FlexJobs has appeared on CNN and Marketplace Money and in TIME, Forbes, Fortune, and hundreds of other trusted media outlets. FlexJobs' founder and CEO Sara Sutton has also launched two additional partner sites, Remote.co and 1 Million for Work Flexibility, to help provide education and awareness about the viability and benefits of remote working and work flexibility. Sutton is also the creator of The TRaD* Works Forum (*Telecommuting, Remote, & Distributed), dedicated to helping companies leverage the benefits of telecommuting, remote, and distributed teams.

About Liveops

Liveops offers an on-demand skilled workforce of onshore virtual agents for customer service and sales. With no call center overhead or wasted idle time, our pay-per-use model scales to meet seasonal or time of day spikes in demand. More than 400 organizations across service industries including retail, healthcare, insurance and telecom trust Liveops to deliver an enterprise-grade workforce, with faster program readiness, increased revenue, and greater customer satisfaction scores than traditional call centers. For more about Liveops, visit http://www.liveops.com/ .

Press Contact

press@liveops.com



