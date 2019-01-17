Paycor Wins 2018 Pillar Award for Community Service

Paycor’s Employee-Led Community Partners Program Achieves Record-Breaking Year in Community Service, Including More than One Million Dollars Raised To-Date

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor announces it has received the prestigious 2018 Pillar Award for Community Service. The news is the latest proof point demonstrating Paycor’s community impact.



/EIN News/ -- Today’s news marks Paycor’s fourth Pillar Award, which recognize organizations that are setting the standard for outstanding community work and embody culture of service. Paycor is recognized for its achievements with Community Partners, the company’s Associate-run community service organization, founded in 2010. Offering employee choice, Community Partners uniquely empowers every Paycor Associate with the opportunity to share and exercise their own personal service interests.

A Record Year of Giving Back

Community Partners accomplished its best year yet, with 221 events, 5,233 volunteer participants, 7,561 hours and $331,083 donated in 2018. To date, Paycor Associates have completed 1,000+ events, and donated 30,000+ volunteer hours and more than one million dollars to organizations across the country including: the Cincinnati Zoo, Special Olympics, McDonald House Charities, St. Jude, the National MS Society, March of Dimes, Wounded Warriors and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, to name a few.

Supporting Quotes:

“Giving back has always been part of Paycor’s DNA, particularly in light of our guiding principles which include: ‘take care of each other,’ and ‘do the right thing,’” said Bob Coughlin, Chief Executive Officer, Paycor. “We are humbled to win the 2018 Pillar Awards, especially as Paycor Community Partners closes our most successful year in terms of impact and community service. We firmly believe in supporting the communities we work and live in, and in giving Paycor Associates the agency to pursue causes they are most passionate about. Our new Paycor Community Fund is designed to broaden the reach of our work with more options for employees.”

About Paycor

More than 30,000 medium and small businesses nationwide trust Paycor to help them engage, manage and develop their people. Paycor is known for delivering the best unified HCM platform for the SMB market, but what makes us legendary is the total client experience we provide, from responsive service and user-friendly design to expert partnership and thought leadership. Our unique combination of technology and expertise helps clients streamline every aspect of people management so they can focus on what they know best—their business and their mission. To learn how Paycor can help you make a difference, visit www.paycor.com .

