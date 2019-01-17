Region of Waterloo Selects eleven-x’s WIU-X Water Monitoring Solution to Monitor and Manage Vital Municipal Water Supply

Wireless, Real-Time Solution Improves Well Water Monitoring Capabilities While Reducing Overall Program Costs

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eleven-x Inc., Canada’s leading full service low power IoT solution provider and operator of the first and only public coast-to-coast network optimized for IoT, along with the Region of Waterloo, are very pleased to announce the initial deployment of eleven-x’s WIU-X wireless LoRaWAN™ water level and temperature monitoring solution for application across the Region’s water well infrastructure that supplies water to 570,000 residents.



The deployment comes at the conclusion of a successful pilot program that included the integration of the eleven-x WIU-X water level and temperature monitoring interface with several of the Region’s current dataloggers tracking monitoring and production wells. Moving forward, the integration of eleven-x’s WIU-X interface with the Region’s current dataloggers used in their production and monitoring wells, will provide wireless connectivity to the Region’s instruments.

The result for the Region is streamlined operations including real-time well water data being collected and communicated automatically on an hourly basis. Previously, the Region paid to have the data collected manually on a quarterly basis. Additionally, the eleven-x solution provides event-driven real-time alerts based on pre-determined parameters, such as significant level fluctuations, further improving the overall monitoring program.

In addition to the operational improvements, the Region will also realize costs savings from their groundwater monitoring program. Providing wireless connectivity for currently deployed dataloggers reduces upfront hardware purchase costs and offers a savings of 76% compared to purchasing new dataloggers. On top of the savings on the hardware, the Region will also save an additional 20% of the overall program costs per year by eliminating manual data collection fees. In terms of overall program costs, the Region can expect to see a return on investment in just a couple of years, which is less than one quarter the time of a solution that requires the purchase of new dataloggers.

“The pilot program highlighted the improvements that this solution can bring to our service. Having access to accurate and timely data in our monitoring wells and the information it offers us improves the management of this key resource,” said Nancy Kodousek, Director of Water Services at the Region. “The eleven-x solution reduces our operating costs and provides timely access to our groundwater monitoring data. Knowing what is happening on an hourly basis enables us to optimize this program and the supply of drinking water.”

“Water supply is a key resource for all cities and municipalities in Canada. Efficiently monitoring that water supply is a key requirement to ensure the continued sustainability of that resource. Being able to provide a solution to provide fast and accurate data to optimize this process for municipalities is something that we are very proud of,” said Dan Mathers, President and CEO of eleven-x Inc.

The WIU-X is part of eleven-x’s wireless LoRaWAN™ interface connectivity platform. This platform, combined with eleven-x’s low power network optimized for the Internet of Things, enables the promise of Smart Cities, Buildings, Campuses and Enterprise IoT applications. Supporting the use of low-cost battery powered sensors, the network addresses IoT applications where requirements include wireless connectivity, devices that require long battery life, no maintenance and a low total cost of ownership.

About the Region of Waterloo

The Region of Waterloo provides more than 60 per cent of municipal services to a growing population of 570,000 people. We are committed to creating an inclusive, thriving and sustainable community through innovative leadership and a range of services such as public health, social services, planning, heritage, water supply, regional roads, waste management, ambulance service, rural libraries, public transit, community housing, emergency planning, Provincial Offences Courts and airport services.

About eleven-x Inc.

eleven-x Inc. simplifies IoT and facilitates faster, evidence-driven decisions through wireless connectivity and real-time data collection for Smart Cities, Campuses, Buildings and Industry. We offer complete device to cloud LoRaWAN™ solutions, comprised of accurate and reliable sensor networks delivering secure data to our customers through easy to use dashboards and industry standard APIs. Organizations rely on eleven-x’s wireless connectivity expertise to deliver turnkey solutions that improve operations, simplify processes and deliver value in today’s connected world. Visit eleven-x.com for more information.

"LoRa Alliance™ and LoRaWAN™ are marks used under license from the LoRa Alliance™.”

Media Contact:

eleven-x Inc.: Mark Hall - mark.hall@eleven-x.com | phone: 1.226.887.0011

