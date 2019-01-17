Remi Vista Selects Cerner for Improved Behavioral Health Care Delivery

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remi Vista, a nonprofit organization providing behavioral health services to youth and families, has selected technology from Cerner, a global leader in health care technology, to help support its work to improve the mental well-being of the people it serves across its facilities in Northern California.



/EIN News/ -- “With the goal of giving individuals the support they need to continue on their paths toward personal meaning and wholeness, we needed to establish a relationship that advances our health care technology capabilities to properly serve the people that count on us,” said Stephanie Holmes, CEO, Remi Vista. “Cerner’s system will not only help us promote mental health and well-being at our offices and homes, but will also support our desire to be ‘Ambassadors of Hope’ to more people as we continue to expand our impact throughout Northern California.”

Cerner Integrated™ Community Behavioral Health is a behavioral-specific electronic health record designed to meet the unique needs of organizations that treat psychological disorders. A digital record that brings together health data from different venues of care will provide clinicians with an up-to-date view of a person’s current and past mental and physical well-being, which is critical when providing care to those with urgent behavioral health needs or in mental crisis. Additionally, Cerner revenue cycle solutions will help reinforce Remi Vista’s financial operations and connect clinical and financial information for staff to view together in one patient record.

Health systems and their patients will also have access to the Cerner-provided web-based portal. Through this portal, individuals and families can actively engage in the care process by viewing vital health data, sharing self-reported information, scheduling appointments and communicating with their care team.

“We are helping Remi Vista address behavioral health to support the well-being of children, young adults and families in crisis,” said Adam Laskey, vice president, Clinical and Business Strategy, Cerner. “Behavioral health networks like Remi Vista’s provide clinic-based mental health services and are critical to their communities. With the right tools, organizations like these can continue their life-changing work and expand their reach and impact.”

Remi Vista will receive a tailored offering of health IT applications and services, optimized for behavioral health, through Cerner Integrated – Community Behavioral Health cloud technology. While some elements of care are universal, behavioral health providers require a specific set of tools to address mental disorders, substance abuse, developmental disabilities and cognitive decline. Cerner’s behavioral health solutions are designed to help individuals achieve optimal health and wellness through data-driven, preventative and supportive solutions and services unique to each person in need.

About Remi Vista

Remi Vista seeks to meet the needs of the communities we serve by providing the best behavioral health practices possible and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of health care. That’s why in the past 49 years we have grown our impact from a small residential boys’ ranch in rural Whitmore, California to meeting the therapeutic and behavioral needs of thousands of individuals a year at our five regional locations in Northern California. Remi Vista lives out its motto to be “Ambassadors of Hope” to the children, adults, and families by transforming lives through Foster Care, Transitional Housing for Foster Youth, Residential Care, Supported Living Services for developmentally disabled adults, Applied Behavior Analysis for children with Autism, Infant Development Program, Counseling Services, and WRAP around Services. Their 2015 Behavioral Health Accreditation by the Joint Commission demonstrates Remi Vista’s commitment to excellence, quality, safety and care for both clients and staff. Remi Vista is actively seeking funds to develop the Hughes Autism Center which will provide Applied Behavior Analysis treatment to help hundreds of families overcome the difficult challenges that come with raising children with Autism. This is a resource that Northern California desperately needs, and Remi Vista is excited to have the opportunity to make such an impact on the North State.

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Twitter or The Cerner Podcast . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Media Contacts:

Remi Vista

Troy Foster, Quality Assurance Officer, (530)-245-5805, tafoster@remivistainc.org

Cerner

Austin Cozzolino, Public Relations, (816) 786-2154, austin.cozzolino@cerner.com



